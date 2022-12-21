Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Flying Into Rochester On Christmas Day
The Buffalo Bills spend Saturday celebrating winning the AFC East title after beating the Chicago Bears 35-13 in Chicago.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
WUHF
Local last-minute gift ideas
Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try Out
When it comes to food, Rochester has no shortage of delicious options. From cozy diners and classic Italian eateries to some of the best sushi in the state - there's something for everyone here. But one dish that always stands out is pizza.
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
Kucko’s Camera: Lake Ontario
Today, John Kucko stayed close to our area to view the calm before the storm at Lake Ontario in Webster.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
wxxinews.org
Powerful winter storm brings high winds, frigid temperatures to Rochester and most of Western NY
As predicted, a strong winter storm has barreled into Western NY and most of the upstate region on Friday. Wind gusts of at least as high as 55 mph were recorded at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport. That airport, like many around the U.S., have had several cancellations throughout...
13 WHAM
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
Canandaigua author's book shines light on historical error
CANANDAIGUA - What seems to have been a mistake made 234 years ago not only helped shape the Ontario County and western New York communities of today, but also served as thesis for a college paper and now, the basis of a book. That alleged mistake on a survey done...
rochesterfirst.com
Winter storm and holiday travel guide
UPDATE (12/24):. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport has announced they will remain closed until Monday, December 26 at 11:00 a.m. According to a recent check of the departure board at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, many flights are consistently scheduled to take off after 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Anyone...
Update: More than 81,000 customers without power as ‘blinding’ storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8:30 p.m.: Across Upstate, 81,148 customers are without power, according to the utilities. In Central New York, just over 2,700 customers were without power (2,200 in Oneida County and 470 in Oswego County) Original article:. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York utilities report that more than 100,000 customers are...
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Rochester area power outages down after peak of 40,000 without power
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
wnynewsnow.com
Vehicle Restrictions Placed On I-90 In WNY
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — A tandem and empty truck-trailer ban takes effect Friday on Interstate-90 in Western New York. The New York State Thruway issued the restriction due to forecasted high winds in our region. Taking effect at 6 a.m. Friday, the ban impacts vehicles on I-90...
Gencarelli’s Bakery continues a family tradition of serving up Christmas treats
Gencarelli’s Bakery in Bloomfield might have the perfect holiday cookie selection — along with pies, cakes and more. The local family business has sold treats in Essex County for decades.
Irondequoit resident falls victim to porch pirate theft
When you order packages to your house for the holidays, you expect them to arrive.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
