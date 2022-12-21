ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Local last-minute gift ideas

Rochester, N.Y. — Christmas Day is right around the corner, and if you have left your shopping until now, there is still time to find the perfect gift. USPS's deadline for shipping was December 14, so shipping anything for Christmas Day is no longer possible. However, there is still...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm

Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
BUFFALO, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Winter storm and holiday travel guide

UPDATE (12/24):. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport has announced they will remain closed until Monday, December 26 at 11:00 a.m. According to a recent check of the departure board at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, many flights are consistently scheduled to take off after 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Anyone...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Vehicle Restrictions Placed On I-90 In WNY

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — A tandem and empty truck-trailer ban takes effect Friday on Interstate-90 in Western New York. The New York State Thruway issued the restriction due to forecasted high winds in our region. Taking effect at 6 a.m. Friday, the ban impacts vehicles on I-90...
BUFFALO, NY

