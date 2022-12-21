ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
DAYTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Kason Thomas Found: What's next for AMBER Alert suspect Nalah Jackson?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected kidnapper Nalah Jackson could be appearing before a judge in Indianapolis on Saturday. Then she will be extradited back to Ohio, if she doesn't fight it. Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas in Columbus on Monday night, triggering...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Several flights canceled at John Glenn International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The early morning flight schedule at John Glenn International Airport lit up like a Christmas tree with cancellations Friday morning. "We tried to leave yesterday and then a couple of hours before then we noticed the flight had been canceled," said traveler Daniel Cook. "We were supposed to fly out at 5:25 a.m. this morning and our flight going to California got cancelled."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

What could power grid 'rotating outages' mean?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Preparing for the artic blast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

5-month-old Kason Thomas found alive in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police and family of Kason confirm. Around 6:45 p.m. family members heard that baby Kason has been located. Kason's mother, Wilhelmina, said she is heading to Indiana right now. CPD officials told ABC 6 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
myfox28columbus.com

ODOT Columbus crews prepare to battle icy road conditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ODOT Columbus said they would have about 250 crews out on the roads by midnight and drivers would stay out all day Friday and into the morning on Saturday. Temperatures took a big drop within hours, leading to a flash freeze across Central Ohio, creating...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Warming stations opening across Columbus in preparation for temperature drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming stations are set to open across Columbus late Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, turning Thursday's rainfall into ice in some areas. An arctic cold front is racing toward Ohio and will create severe winter conditions across the region tonight. Strong...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Alert Levels: What do they mean?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During winter weather, local law enforcement often issue a snow emergency level, to warn drivers about road conditions. But what do those different levels actually mean?. Snow level emergency classifications, according to Ohio.gov:. LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

4 dead, many injured after at least 46 vehicles crash on Ohio Turnpike

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people are dead and many others have sustained injuries after a minimum of 46 cars crash on the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms. All traffic is being diverted off the Ohio Turnpike eastbound in Erie County due to multiple crashes between State...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Weather Live Blog: Separate crashes cause closures on I-70, I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bookmark this page to follow all the weather updates and developments throughout the day. 9:06 a.m. -- Interstate 70 West is closed beyond SR-310 (Etna/Pataskala) following a crash. Also, the right shoulder of Interstate 71 South beyond Gemini Place to Polaris Parkway is closed following another crash.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family of slain grandmother still pleading for answers, justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken family is still pleading for answers in the vicious stabbing death of their loved one. It's a story ABC 6 has been following since late October. Fifty-eight-year old Lisa Rocker was found dead in her southeast Columbus home on Oct. 26. Loved ones...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Winter Storm Approaching: Here's who to follow to stay safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is approaching Central Ohio and Friday is expected to bring some snow, icy roads, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind-chill values. Our meteorologists will be working around the clock the next couple of days. Here's who you can follow for the latest...
myfox28columbus.com

Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH

