Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
myfox28columbus.com
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
myfox28columbus.com
Ahead of 'unique and dangerous storm,' Governor urges holiday revelers to avoid travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Speaking from Ohio’s Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Mike DeWine described the impending winter storm poised to hit the state as “unique and dangerous,” and it threatened to spoil holiday travel. DeWine, appearing with the directors of the Dept. of Transportation, Emergency Management,...
myfox28columbus.com
Kason Thomas Found: What's next for AMBER Alert suspect Nalah Jackson?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected kidnapper Nalah Jackson could be appearing before a judge in Indianapolis on Saturday. Then she will be extradited back to Ohio, if she doesn't fight it. Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas in Columbus on Monday night, triggering...
myfox28columbus.com
Several flights canceled at John Glenn International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The early morning flight schedule at John Glenn International Airport lit up like a Christmas tree with cancellations Friday morning. "We tried to leave yesterday and then a couple of hours before then we noticed the flight had been canceled," said traveler Daniel Cook. "We were supposed to fly out at 5:25 a.m. this morning and our flight going to California got cancelled."
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
myfox28columbus.com
What could power grid 'rotating outages' mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
myfox28columbus.com
Preparing for the artic blast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
myfox28columbus.com
5-month-old Kason Thomas found alive in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police and family of Kason confirm. Around 6:45 p.m. family members heard that baby Kason has been located. Kason's mother, Wilhelmina, said she is heading to Indiana right now. CPD officials told ABC 6 that...
myfox28columbus.com
ODOT Columbus crews prepare to battle icy road conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ODOT Columbus said they would have about 250 crews out on the roads by midnight and drivers would stay out all day Friday and into the morning on Saturday. Temperatures took a big drop within hours, leading to a flash freeze across Central Ohio, creating...
myfox28columbus.com
Warming stations opening across Columbus in preparation for temperature drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming stations are set to open across Columbus late Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, turning Thursday's rainfall into ice in some areas. An arctic cold front is racing toward Ohio and will create severe winter conditions across the region tonight. Strong...
myfox28columbus.com
Alert Levels: What do they mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During winter weather, local law enforcement often issue a snow emergency level, to warn drivers about road conditions. But what do those different levels actually mean?. Snow level emergency classifications, according to Ohio.gov:. LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may...
myfox28columbus.com
Weather doesn't stop Columbus shoppers from picking up last minute Christmas items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brutally cold weather came during the busiest shopping week of the year, but it did not seem to stop Columbus shoppers from picking up their last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve Eve. ABC6 /FOX28 met dozens of shoppers who braved the elements to get to the...
myfox28columbus.com
4 dead, many injured after at least 46 vehicles crash on Ohio Turnpike
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people are dead and many others have sustained injuries after a minimum of 46 cars crash on the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms. All traffic is being diverted off the Ohio Turnpike eastbound in Erie County due to multiple crashes between State...
myfox28columbus.com
Weather Live Blog: Separate crashes cause closures on I-70, I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bookmark this page to follow all the weather updates and developments throughout the day. 9:06 a.m. -- Interstate 70 West is closed beyond SR-310 (Etna/Pataskala) following a crash. Also, the right shoulder of Interstate 71 South beyond Gemini Place to Polaris Parkway is closed following another crash.
myfox28columbus.com
Family of slain grandmother still pleading for answers, justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken family is still pleading for answers in the vicious stabbing death of their loved one. It's a story ABC 6 has been following since late October. Fifty-eight-year old Lisa Rocker was found dead in her southeast Columbus home on Oct. 26. Loved ones...
myfox28columbus.com
'Stay in, stay safe,' Union Co. Sheriff sends warning during Level 3 snow emergency
UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton placed Union County under a Level 3 snow emergency on Friday. At Level 3, all roads in the county are closed except for non-emergency personnel. "The 40-45 mph winds are making the condition difficult for our snow plow teams,"...
myfox28columbus.com
Winter Storm Approaching: Here's who to follow to stay safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is approaching Central Ohio and Friday is expected to bring some snow, icy roads, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind-chill values. Our meteorologists will be working around the clock the next couple of days. Here's who you can follow for the latest...
myfox28columbus.com
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
Comments / 0