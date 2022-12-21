Read full article on original website
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activates to Level 3-State of Emergency
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated to a Level 3-State of Emergency as an arctic blast takes hold of the state. TEMA's designation means "a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued." As a result,...
Find or share recipes at Outdoor Alabama's Wild Eats Page
(Editor's note: David Rainer of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources contributed to this report). It's bitter cold out. Venturing outside is not fun, if not downright dangerous. So what can you do?. If you are a hunter or a fisherman, there's a good chance you've got some...
Rain, arctic temperatures could lead to dangerous roads Friday: Here's how to prepare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the sun is going down, the roads are starting to get busier. And with rain and plummeting arctic temperatures Thursday night, roads could be extra dangerous with the potential of "flash freezing" Friday morning. Here's how to be prepared on the road. AAA is estimating...
