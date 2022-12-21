Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges has apologized for his exchange with teammate Deandre Ayton toward the end of Phoenix's 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. "To do that, I feel like it was embarrassment on just DA's part because I'm just going at him like that," he told reporters Friday. "It messed me up. It was f--ked up on my end, and I apologized to him and the team after for it."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO