Former Hoosier Thomas Bryant Avoids Injury, Will Play Christmas Day for Lakers
Former Indiana star Thomas Bryant is starting for the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and he'll be playing on Christmas Day on national TV when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. He got an injury scare on Friday night, but is good to go after all tests came back negative.
Mavericks Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue on Christmas Day
The monument to his greatness features a message at the bottom.
Why Isn't This 10x NBA All-Star Playing On Christmas?
Carmelo Anthony, who is still a free agent, is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces New Fortnite Skin in Chapter 4
The Greek Freak's dominance can now extend beyond an NBA court. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced a partnership with Fortnite that includes playable skins of his likeness. The game series teased the collaboration Dec. 5 in a trailer for Chapter 4. Antetokounmpo joins an illustrious list of athletes...
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets
LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism
Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Stress Injury in Foot
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot. The news release cited "extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists." According to B/R's Chris Haynes, Davis will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. If his...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Mikal Bridges Apologizes for Deandre Ayton Spat: 'It Was F--ked Up on My End'
Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges has apologized for his exchange with teammate Deandre Ayton toward the end of Phoenix's 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. "To do that, I feel like it was embarrassment on just DA's part because I'm just going at him like that," he told reporters Friday. "It messed me up. It was f--ked up on my end, and I apologized to him and the team after for it."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' James Harden 'Seriously Considering' Rockets Return in Free Agency
James Harden may have just dumped a lump of coal in the city of Philadelphia's stocking. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a return to the Houston Rockets is possible for Harden next summer in free agency if he decides to leave the 76ers. "Why would you ask me about that on...
Bleacher Report
Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton Criticism
Matt Barnes had choice words for former NBA peer Wally Szczerbiak after Szczerbiak criticized Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Barnes called the 2001-02 All-Star a "bum-ass motherf--ker" who he said disrespected Haliburton. He also thought Szczerbiak's comments crossed a line in terms of analysis (warning: video contains profanity):. Szczerbiak, who...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Ripped by NBA Twitter for Blowing Late Lead vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks were tied with or leading the Chicago Bulls for all but four-tenths of a second in the second half Friday. However, that's all the Bulls needed as DeMar DeRozan knocked down the game-winning jumper in the final second to lead his team to a 118-117 road win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle connect for 84-yard TD
The big plays have been missing for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their current three-game losing streak.
Bleacher Report
Report: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Will Push to Play vs. Saints Despite Shoulder Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles remain one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the NFC following Saturday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and quarterback Jalen Hurts wants to return to help those efforts. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Hurts, who missed the Cowboys game with a...
Bleacher Report
76ers' Tyrese Maxey 'Close' to Return from Foot Injury, Doc Rivers Says
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has made "great progress" in his recovery from a small fracture in his left foot and is "close" to returning to the court, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. Rivers also indicated that when Maxey returns, his minutes will be restricted. Maxey suffered the...
Bleacher Report
Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks
Have a night, Nic Claxton. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday at the Barclays Center to improve to 21-12 on the season, and it was Claxton who impressed with a remarkable shooting performance. The fourth-year center finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Pacers Open Talks on New Contract After Lakers Trade Buzz
After spending most of the past year seemingly headed for a divorce, the Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner are reportedly open to staying together. Per Shams Charania for The Athletic, the Pacers and Turner have "opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal" before he becomes a free agent in the offseason.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Rips Jae Crowder for Not Playing for Suns amid Desire for New Contract
Jae Crowder's ongoing holdout from the Phoenix Suns is reportedly not winning him any fans around the NBA. One anonymous general manager ripped into the Suns forward, saying Crowder has alienated teams by choosing to sit out over frustration with his contract. "He just didn't show up," the general manager...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant on Leaving Warriors: 'I Just Wanted to Play Ball Somewhere Else'
Two days after playing against his former team, Kevin Durant spoke out about his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors as a free agent in the summer of 2019. Speaking to Michael Lee of the Washington Post, Durant acknowledged he just wanted to try something new when he signed with the Brooklyn Nets:
