Georgia State

Truck fire closes eastbound I-24 in Chattanooga for hours Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed for hours early Friday morning after a cargo truck caught fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the accident happened between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night

Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
ETOWAH, TN
Kitchen fire damages Collegedale home on Christmas Day

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Tri-Community volunteer firefighters responded to a residential fire on Eastview Terrace in Collegedale in the early morning hours on Christmas Day. A call came in at 12:10 AM after a resident says they found a fire in their kitchen. The fire spread to other rooms in...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning

HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Find or share recipes at Outdoor Alabama's Wild Eats Page

(Editor's note: David Rainer of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources contributed to this report). It's bitter cold out. Venturing outside is not fun, if not downright dangerous. So what can you do?. If you are a hunter or a fisherman, there's a good chance you've got some...
ALABAMA STATE
Home destroyed, pets lost in Dunlap fire Thursday morning, DFD says

DUNLAP, Tenn. — A home was destroyed and pets were lost in an early morning fire in Dunlap Thursday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. DFD says when crews arrived the fire was approximately 75% involved in the home and attic, but all occupants were safely out of the burning home.
DUNLAP, TN
Fire rips through Chattanooga home the night before Christmas eve

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Shallowford road around 11:30 Friday night. Once on scene, CFD found a single-story home on fire. Firefighters began attacking the aggressive flames but were pulled out moments before the fire burned through the roof. They continued to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

