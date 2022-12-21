Read full article on original website
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
Conserving power: Is it necessary to keep your home warm as arctic temperatures persist?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Staying warm in cold weather is essential, however that might be hard because everyone is trying to so the same thing: use power. That begs the question: Is it necessary to conserve power to keep your home warm leading into Christmas?. Friday we spoke with EPB...
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
Rain, arctic temperatures could lead to dangerous roads Friday: Here's how to prepare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the sun is going down, the roads are starting to get busier. And with rain and plummeting arctic temperatures Thursday night, roads could be extra dangerous with the potential of "flash freezing" Friday morning. Here's how to be prepared on the road. AAA is estimating...
Abandoned building burns on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, fire department says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An abandoned building caught fire on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says. They say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. The fire was on the 1300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road:. Tri-Community says the first unit on scene reported...
Chattanooga Homeless Coalition brings Christmas to former Budgetel residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Although many former Budgetel residents remain without a home, the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition made sure they did not go without this Christmas. As plenty of both physical and monetary donations poured in, the CRHC set up shop to support the former residents. Preparing to serve...
Questions remain about why a driver was on the tracks at time of Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A massive train crash injured two people in Collegedale Tuesday. And questions remain about why a truck carrying an oversized load was stopped on the tracks at the time of the collision. The truck involved was carrying a 134-foot long concrete trestle and was stopped at...
Truck fire closes eastbound I-24 in Chattanooga for hours Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed for hours early Friday morning after a cargo truck caught fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the accident happened between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully...
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
Mobile home fire displaces Chattanooga family with 4 children Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just 2 days before Christmas, a family with four children in Chattanooga lost their home to fire. No one was hurt. The fire happened mid-morning Friday at a mobile home on the 1900 block of Daylong Place, near Brainerd Road. Our SkyView camera captured the fire...
'Santa Train:' Forgotten Child Fund provides gifts to thousands of kids in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, the Forgotten Child Fund held their annual "Santa Train" parade event allowing them to give gifts to less fortunate families in the area. The organization lined up trucks along with first responders, EMS, city police, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. The "train"...
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night
Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
Kitchen fire damages Collegedale home on Christmas Day
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Tri-Community volunteer firefighters responded to a residential fire on Eastview Terrace in Collegedale in the early morning hours on Christmas Day. A call came in at 12:10 AM after a resident says they found a fire in their kitchen. The fire spread to other rooms in...
Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning
HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
Chattanooga Union Gospel Mission gives Christmas dinner to community Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tis the season that keeps on giving, and no matter how cold it is, the Union Gospel Mission continued on with their tradition of feeding those in need Friday. Friday at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center the mission served a traditional Christmas dinner. For many years...
Find or share recipes at Outdoor Alabama's Wild Eats Page
(Editor's note: David Rainer of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources contributed to this report). It's bitter cold out. Venturing outside is not fun, if not downright dangerous. So what can you do?. If you are a hunter or a fisherman, there's a good chance you've got some...
Home destroyed, pets lost in Dunlap fire Thursday morning, DFD says
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A home was destroyed and pets were lost in an early morning fire in Dunlap Thursday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. DFD says when crews arrived the fire was approximately 75% involved in the home and attic, but all occupants were safely out of the burning home.
Fire rips through Chattanooga home the night before Christmas eve
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Shallowford road around 11:30 Friday night. Once on scene, CFD found a single-story home on fire. Firefighters began attacking the aggressive flames but were pulled out moments before the fire burned through the roof. They continued to...
