Yankees analyst Cameron Maybin projects surprise landing spot for Gary Sánchez
Did the New York Yankees kill the Gary Sánchez discourse by exiling him to Minnesota last year? Or did Sánchez’s own performance with the Twins cement the end of his early-career hype machine, proving once and for all that burgeoning Yankees stars really do get more attention than everyone else?
Blockade in Bryan Reynolds deal for Yankees revealed
The New York Yankees have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there is a reported holdup that’s preventing a deal. The New York Yankees have been pretty active this offseason, re-signing AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while signing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency. Even with these moves, the team still has a need at left field after Andrew Benintendi left for the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
Carlos Correa somehow uniting Dodgers and Giants fans is sickening
Not in a million years did MLB fans see this coming. Carlos Correa's medical dispute with the San Francisco Giants saw the two sides ditch his initial 13-year, $350 million contract before he promptly signed with the New York Mets for 12 years and $315 million. And in the process,...
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
Yankees should swing trade for old enemy to fill 2023 left field vacancy
Five years and $75 million for Andrew Benintendi would’ve been a hefty price for the Yankees to pay for continuity — especially considering some remained unsure, all offseason long, about whether Benintendi wanted to be in New York. That said … who mans left field for the New...
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw confirms long-rumored interest in Rangers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not done much this offseason, as the team is seemingly going to roll with several top prospects who are ready to make a big-league impact. Dodgers fans have already watched several free agents from the team leave this offseason. Thankfully, the greatest Dodger of this...
Creating a Yankees-Bryan Reynolds trade package after latest Pirates update
The New York Yankees have been the team most powerfully connected to outfielder Bryan Reynolds, which makes a fan wonder if the Pittsburgh Pirates feel like getting fleeced for the third time in two years after dealing Jameson Taillon and DFA’ing both pieces of the return for Clay Holmes.
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing
Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
