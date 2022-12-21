ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Blockade in Bryan Reynolds deal for Yankees revealed

The New York Yankees have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there is a reported holdup that’s preventing a deal. The New York Yankees have been pretty active this offseason, re-signing AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while signing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency. Even with these moves, the team still has a need at left field after Andrew Benintendi left for the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?

There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing

Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
