‘World’s least adoptable dog’ goes viral as rescue admits: ‘He loves to bite’
This toothless dog finally has something to smile about. A “decrepit” Chihuahua named Lord Herald has gone viral after the adoption shelter posted a brutally honest description of the dog, mocking him with the moniker of “world’s most adoptable” pup. But their tongue-in-cheek message might have turned the joke into reality. “It was pure sarcasm that he’s the most adoptable, but with all the comments he probably is,” Kelly Dietrich, co-founder of the national nonprofit One More Dog Rescue, told Kennedy News. The small black Chihuahua with bulging eyes and a tongue too big for his head was brought into a...
Guy Brings Christmas Gifts To The Shelter | The Dodo
This is how you surprise shelter animals with holiday presents — wait for the cats' reaction!. Special thanks to @NYCACC! Follow along on Instagram: https://thedo.do/nycacc & Twitter: https://thedo.do/NYCACC. Follow Parham on Instagram: https://thedo.do/parhamthedodo. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
19 Times People Tried To Get Cute And Were Absolutely Roasted For It, Like, To A Crisp
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
Internet in Love With Dog Mesmerized by Christmas Lights on Every Walk
Winter the Samoyed's owner told Newsweek that the pup "loves Christmas and the lights in particular."
Heartbroken Dog Loyally Waits by the Door for Mom Who Passed From Cancer
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Get your tissues ready because this video from TikTok user @hofmanfamily is as sad as it gets. We feel so bad for this family and what they're going through. It's the dog's reaction to the situation that is truly breaking our hearts.
Husky's Reaction to Reuniting With Her Best Friend Couldn't Be Better
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Some friendships are just meant to be, and we think Sky's friendship with her Husky bestie is one of those. They hadn't seen each other in three years--since Sky's buddy had to move--but their reactions were pure gold. It wasn't the response we were expecting, though!
Labrador has the most adorable reaction to Christmas lights show: 'He is so mesmerized'
'Last year we took him there as a little puppy and he loved it,' the pup's owner said.
I made epic mistake printing my family Christmas cards — now I’m stuck with 90
He’s dreaming of a pearly white Christmas. A California man’s Christmas plans went hilariously awry after he accidentally printed his neighbor’s dental X-rays on 90 X-mas cards. Photos of the acci-dental Yuletide photos are currently boasting over 121,000 likes and myriad facepalms on Twitter. “Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these,” the photographic gaffer, named Dan White, 33, posted on Twitter, along with graphic X-ray photos of teeth. If that wasn’t ludicrous enough, the Los Angeles-based writer had emblazoned the note with “Merry Christmas: The Whites,” inadvertently creating a hilarious double entendre. According...
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
Junk Yard Cat's Reaction to Finally Getting Love Warms Our Hearts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We love nothing more than when a cat finds its human. Whether it's a shelter cat or a stray cat, getting these animals into a safe and loving home is always so wonderful to see.
Shelter Dogs Filmed Jumping for Joy As They Select a Christmas Toy
A spokesperson for the shelter said: "Some dogs are so sweet and gentle it brings a tear to your eye when they finally choose."
Pet owner has 13 golden retrievers: 'Happiness is an understatement'
A North Texas man has 13 golden retrievers after two of his dogs had a new litter of puppies. He said the maintenance is hard but the happiness it brings him is unmatched.
Kate Middleton Is Festive In Green Coat & Matching Hat For First Royal Christmas Without The Queen: Pics
Per usual, the Princess of Wales was merry, bright and fashion-forward at the traditional Royal Christmas celebration.
Beyond Santa Claus: Exploring Christmas traditions from around the world
While December 25th is the big day here in the States, the billions of people celebrating around the world hold many different traditions and rituals.
Funny Cat Feeds Bernese Mountain Puppies Treats in Irresistible Video
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you have multiple pets, you are always thankful for any help you can get in their care. Between feeding, walking, and cleaning up after them, it seems there is always something that has to be done. That's why TikTok account holder @Kirstiemerson probably isn't too mad at her cat, because he's helping to take care of these adorable Bernese Mountain Dog puppies!
Chihuahua's Obsession with 'Her Kitty' Gives Us All the Feels
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's nothing better than cuddling up with someone you love on a cold winter day! It's snuggle weather, and these two adorable pets posted by TikTok account @Asheleeanne14 are celebrating the season in the coziest way.
