Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Secretary Buttigieg: Travel will be rough for next couple of days
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Morning Joe as a 'bomb cyclone' is disrupting holiday travel.Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Dangerous winter storm wreaks havoc across U.S. ahead of holiday weekend
160 million Americans are under a winter weather alert as a major storm wreaks havoc across much of the country, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and strong winds. NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman is tracking the storm. Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Deadly temperatures take their toll as winter storms grip the U.S.
At least 20 weather related deaths have been reported across the U.S., and hundreds of thousands are without electricity. NBC's Shaquille Brewster has more.Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
60 percent of U.S. population under winter weather alert
Meteorologist Angie Lassman reports on the historic winter storm causing over 200 million to be under advisories or warnings.Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Death toll due to dangerous winter weather rises to 32
Four more people died in Erie County, New York, bringing the death toll across the country in weather-related incidents to 32. Buffalo, New York is facing up to 48 inches of snow while Texas is confronting a power emergency. Dec. 25, 2022.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 18
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions after Winter Storm Elliott left many dead, cut power, trapped residents inside their homes, and disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, and the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on Sunday, as temperatures plummeted to drastically below normal from east of the...
Comments / 0