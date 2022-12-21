Read full article on original website
Related
Forecaster urges caution amidst Western Montana avalanche warnings
A warm, wet, and windy storm is sweeping across western Montana after last week’s bitter cold, triggering avalanche warnings
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman? And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time, the Treasure State’s punk rock scene created a solid legion of fans and musicians – now preserved by Montana rock historian and […] The post Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?
Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda. This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings Couple Lands Huge Win for Wounded Police Officers
BLUF (Bottom line up front): Disabled police officers wounded on duty will no longer be taxed on their disability payments by the IRS thanks to the efforts of a Montana family. Background: I first read her story in the Yellowstone Valley Woman magazine. We then talked with her LIVE on...
NBCMontana
Avalanche warnings in effect in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Avalanche warnings are in effect for several mountain ranges in Western Montana on Monday. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanche danger at middle elevations are high across these ranges, and...
Where Is The Lowest Point In Wyoming?
The question is often asked, what is the highest point in your state?. For Wyoming it's Gannett Peak at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. But then what is the lowest point in each state?. In...
Montana’s hydra-headed health and human services beat
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Mara Silvers’ turn. I spent...
Writing the rails
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
Post Register
The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
NBCMontana
Rosters released for Montana East-West Shrine game
BUTTE, Mont. — The high school football season is long since over, but the standout graduates from the senior class continue to be recognized, as the rosters for Montana’s premier all-star game – known as the Montana East-West Shrine Game – have been unveiled. This will...
KHQ Right Now
Be prepared for winter travel conditions today, high avalanche danger impacts North Idaho into Western Montana
Right now, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of the Inland Northwest. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Plan on winter driving conditions. Right now, there is a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
Backcountry avalanche warning issued for Northwest Montana
The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
Looking back at Miles City's historic ice jam as cold weather continues
Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams and ice jam-related deaths in the lower 48 states.
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: START YOUR NEW YEAR OFF RIGHT WITH A FIRST DAY HIKE
HELENA – Kick off the New Year right with a First Day Hike at a state park near you. On Jan. 1, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host First Day Hikes at Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore, and Lone Pine units), Travelers’ Rest State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Pictograph Cave State Park and Makoshika State Park. Being immersed in nature has never been more important for your mental health and physical wellbeing. These fun and informative hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.
30 years of Not In Our Town: Fighting anti-Semitism in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — It took a moment for it all to sink in with Dr. Brian Schnitzer. While working in his home office in early December 1993, he heard a loud noise upstairs. It was only when he felt the brisk, winter breeze at his desk that he knew something wasn’t right. Once he […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
Comments / 0