It’s a Saturday afternoon in December, and I am heading in for my afternoon shift at the emergency department in Houston, Texas. The following 10 hours will bring heart attacks, strokes, death and new life. Hundreds of decisions, thousands of mouse clicks, and a handful of emotions — this can be expected on an average shift in the ER. During the holidays, all of this becomes more intense as respiratory viruses surge, car accidents increase and worried family members bring their elderly relatives they may be visiting in for a checkup.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO