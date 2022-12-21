Read full article on original website
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD.
Nobel-nominated vaccine expert warns of Covid complacency: ‘We’re still losing too many lives’
Joe Biden was wrong to declare the coronavirus pandemic over in the US, one of the country’s leading experts on the virus has told the Guardian. Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said that the US president’s statement in September, that “the pandemic is over”, was mistaken and a poor message to send to the American public.
FDA study doesn’t prove Pfizer COVID vaccine causes blood clots
CLAIM: A study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proves that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study, conducted in part by researchers from the FDA, is being misrepresented. The research showed an association between elderly recipients of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and instances of pulmonary embolisms. However, the authors note that the findings do not prove a link to the vaccine. The FDA confirmed that the agency has not found any new causal relationships between the Pfizer vaccine and the potential adverse event.
AMA
For patients with long COVID, look out for psychiatric sequelae
Physicians may be grappling in the dark when trying to diagnose psychiatric symptoms in patients with long COVID. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies. “Most of our patients...
Washington Examiner
Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose
Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
MSNBC
Removing the U.S. military’s Covid vaccine mandate is a bad look
Right-wing lawmakers have succeeded in stripping a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for service members from a gargantuan defense spending bill. The Senate passed the multibillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act — sans Covid vaccination mandate — last week, teeing it up for President Joe Biden to sign. For leaders, foreign...
ER doctors are not your enemies
It’s a Saturday afternoon in December, and I am heading in for my afternoon shift at the emergency department in Houston, Texas. The following 10 hours will bring heart attacks, strokes, death and new life. Hundreds of decisions, thousands of mouse clicks, and a handful of emotions — this can be expected on an average shift in the ER. During the holidays, all of this becomes more intense as respiratory viruses surge, car accidents increase and worried family members bring their elderly relatives they may be visiting in for a checkup.
US News and World Report
CDC: Omicron Subvariant XBB on the Rise as BQ.1, BQ.1.1 Start to Decline
The highly contagious omicron subvariant XBB is on the rise as the dominant BQ subvariants decrease slightly, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. XBB was responsible for 18% of new coronavirus cases this week – up from 11% of infections last week. The subvariant,...
Biden Admin Increasing Spending on Vaccine Injury Claims Raises Questions
Republican Representative Dan Bishop wondered on Twitter whether the bill was anticipating an increase in vaccine-related injuries.
AMA
Physicians object to court-ordered use of ivermectin for COVID-19
When COVID-19 forced his uncle to go on a ventilator, a Wisconsin man who was losing hope began doing research on the internet. He came across ivermectin. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and on the Hill to remove obstacles to patient care and confront today’s greatest health crises.
Nasal Vaccines Are Here
Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, a niche subset of experimental vaccines has offered the world a tantalizing promise: a sustained slowdown in the spread of disease. Formulated to spritz protection into the body via the nose or the mouth—the same portals of entry most accessible to the virus itself—mucosal vaccines could head SARS-CoV-2 off at the pass, stamping out infection to a degree that their injectable counterparts might never hope to achieve.
newsnationnow.com
Vittert: The future of socialized medicine is already here
(NewsNation) — Very rarely can you actually see the future, but the future of socialized medicine is already here. You just need to look at the United Kingdom to see the future of healthcare in America. This week, a nurses and ambulance drivers strike delivered predictable results, with some...
Don’t Look Now, But the Culture War Is Turning Back to COVID
Elon Musk said “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.” Ron DeSantis is targeting COVID vaccine makers. Pandemic politics are making a comeback.
As the flu surges, Congress must act
Beyond prevention, we must encourage Americans to seek diagnosis at the earliest signs of a flu infection and ensure their access to antiviral treatments.
KevinMD.com
The solution to America’s primary care shortage is direct primary care
Primary care in the United States is on the brink of collapse. Primary care providers suffer existential burnout, are the lowest compensated among all medical specialties, and there is a crisis-level shortage of primary care physicians, especially in health professional shortage areas. Despite strong evidence linking primary care (unlike any other medical specialty) to a better quality of life, longer life expectancy, better patient experience, and lower total cost of care, primary care has remained undervalued and under-resourced for decades, marginalized by an industry dominated by expensive subspecialty care, lucrative procedures, and a dysfunctional third-party payer system which has rendered the patient a commodity.
