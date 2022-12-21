ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Blackstone 360 Introduces New Luxury Rentals at Indigo 141 in East Orange, NJ

Blackstone 360 (B360) is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, NJ, receiving TCO this month for a second residential tower at the property that meaningfully responds to resident needs and lifestyles. The newly-built, 7-story tower offers a boutique collection of 70 well-appointed studios...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

21 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Happy Holidays to all of our The Hoboken Girl readers! Whether you stayed local or you’re visiting with loved ones elsewhere, we know winding down into the holiday break can be busy — so as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Hoboken PD warns of Zelle + Venmo scam; new luxury dessert shop now open in Bergen-Lafayette; Story Dispensary approved after 10-month lawsuit; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Prominent Hoboken Building Sells for $9 Million

A prominent retail property on Washington Street in Hoboken recently sold for $9 million. Located at 301 Washington Street, the building is owned by Capital One and is comprised of eight-contiguous lots and 0.33 acres. Pierson Commercial’s Robert Mackowski represented Federal Realty Investment Trust (Federal Realty), the buyer of the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 195 Herzl Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 195 Herzl Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Wu (Woody) Chen of Infocus and developed by Yehuda Vaknin, the structure yields eight residences with a cellar and penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M

The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
BROOKLYN, NY
theobserver.com

Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
KEARNY, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers

Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalspec.com

Newark introduces winter sales competition to “save Thermopolis”

Newark has introduced a six-week winter sales initiative that challenges participants to save “Thermopolis,” a virtual city that is no longer able to manage its resources, running the risk of compromising its sustainability. Newark customers who accept the challenge can join in online and be given access to...
NEWARK, NJ
Advocate

Man Wanted for Assault Outside Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment

Less than a week after two people were arrested for trespassing at the apartment building of gay New York City Council member Erik Bottcher, police have now identified a third suspect who is wanted for assault. Bottcher represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy