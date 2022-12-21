Read full article on original website
rew-online.com
Blackstone 360 Introduces New Luxury Rentals at Indigo 141 in East Orange, NJ
Blackstone 360 (B360) is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, NJ, receiving TCO this month for a second residential tower at the property that meaningfully responds to resident needs and lifestyles. The newly-built, 7-story tower offers a boutique collection of 70 well-appointed studios...
hobokengirl.com
21 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Happy Holidays to all of our The Hoboken Girl readers! Whether you stayed local or you’re visiting with loved ones elsewhere, we know winding down into the holiday break can be busy — so as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Hoboken PD warns of Zelle + Venmo scam; new luxury dessert shop now open in Bergen-Lafayette; Story Dispensary approved after 10-month lawsuit; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
jerseydigs.com
Prominent Hoboken Building Sells for $9 Million
A prominent retail property on Washington Street in Hoboken recently sold for $9 million. Located at 301 Washington Street, the building is owned by Capital One and is comprised of eight-contiguous lots and 0.33 acres. Pierson Commercial’s Robert Mackowski represented Federal Realty Investment Trust (Federal Realty), the buyer of the...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 195 Herzl Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 195 Herzl Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Wu (Woody) Chen of Infocus and developed by Yehuda Vaknin, the structure yields eight residences with a cellar and penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
theobserver.com
Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?
At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers
Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
globalspec.com
Newark introduces winter sales competition to “save Thermopolis”
Newark has introduced a six-week winter sales initiative that challenges participants to save “Thermopolis,” a virtual city that is no longer able to manage its resources, running the risk of compromising its sustainability. Newark customers who accept the challenge can join in online and be given access to...
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor’s Budget Modification Plan Brings Condemnation from Caribbean Legislators
NEW YORK, New York – Several Caribbean legislators and advocacy groups have denounced New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s budget modification plan that they say will result in major cuts throughout various city agencies. “Slashing funds from city agencies that offer our communities the resources and care that...
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
Advocate
Man Wanted for Assault Outside Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment
Less than a week after two people were arrested for trespassing at the apartment building of gay New York City Council member Erik Bottcher, police have now identified a third suspect who is wanted for assault. Bottcher represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square,...
Car used by chair of NYC’s transportation committee sped through school zones 17 times this year
New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers’ family vehicle has racked up enough speeding tickets that the car's owner is required by city law to take a safety course. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
