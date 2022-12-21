ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke's Darius Joiner says he's ready to play with 'reckless abandon' in his final college game

Duke graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner took the leap from the FCS level to play his last year on the college level under a new coaching staff that was taking over a team undergoing a three-year bowl drought. After a season that saw him register 90 tackles (second-most on the team) and earn Academic All-American Second Team honors, he'll be playing in his last game in the Military Bowl on Wednesday. After holding back at various points this season so as not to incur a suspension or related penalty, he says he's ready to let it all fly against UCF.
Holiday Bowl News & Notes from Mack Brown in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown met with reporters Tuesday as part of a media availability with Oregon coach Dan Lanning to preview the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. The Tar Heels (9-4) play the 15th-ranked Ducks (9-3) on Wednesday night, here at the home of...
Five Questions with Oregon Beat Writer Eric Skopil

North Carolina (9-4) will face Oregon (9-3) on Wednesday at 8 pm in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif. The Tar Heels are coming off three straight losses to Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Clemson in the ACC Championship game, while the Ducks lost two of their last three to Washington and Oregon State.
Everything Dan Lanning said in pregame Holiday Bowl press conference

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters on Tuesday, a day before Oregon's Holiday Bowl matchup against North Carolina. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
PODCAST: Picking Oregon vs North Carolina

How do we see No. 15 Oregon vs North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl playing out? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of the Autzen Audibles Podcast discuss the major storylines of this bowl game, the key matchups, and then make our predictions for how we see the game going on Wednesday evening.
Expert Analysis: UNC's Keys to the Holiday Bowl

North Carolina and Oregon face off in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8pm/Fox) in Petco Park. It will be the first meeting in history for the two programs known recently for their high powered offenses. Bo Nix leads the Ducks while Drake Maye heads a Tar Heel offense looking to get back on track.
