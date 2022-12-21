ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal ramifications of upholding Title 42 immigration policy

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to uphold a pandemic-era immigration policy that allows officials to rapidly expel migrants attempting to enter the country. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson spoke with Jeff Pegues about the legal implications of the decision, and the next steps for the Biden administration.
Some lawmakers call for Rep.-elect George Santos to resign over campaign lies

Some Democratic lawmakers are calling for Rep.-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, to resign after he admitted Monday to lying about his career and education background. Some Republican groups are also withdrawing support amid questions over his claims of his Jewish identity. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains what could come next for Santos as he prepares to be sworn in to Congress.
NEW YORK STATE
Key Republicans weigh whether to enter 2024 presidential race

As the New Year approaches, several high-profile Republican candidates are considering whether to run enter the 2024 presidential race. The decision would lead to an inevitable clash with former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his 2024 candidacy. Robert Costa reports.
