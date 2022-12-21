Read full article on original website
Trump responds furiously to Jan. 6 House committee report
Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 House committee report which was released this week, and which found Trump culpable for inciting the Capitol riot. Christina Ruffini has the details.
Legal ramifications of upholding Title 42 immigration policy
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to uphold a pandemic-era immigration policy that allows officials to rapidly expel migrants attempting to enter the country. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson spoke with Jeff Pegues about the legal implications of the decision, and the next steps for the Biden administration.
New York Representative-elect George Santos admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
In an interview with the New York Post, Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his family background, college and employment history during his campaign. He said he's "embarrassed and sorry" but does not plan to step down.
Some Democratic lawmakers are calling for Rep.-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, to resign after he admitted Monday to lying about his career and education background. Some Republican groups are also withdrawing support amid questions over his claims of his Jewish identity. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains what could come next for Santos as he prepares to be sworn in to Congress.
Potential GOP presidential contenders face crossroads as 2024 decisions near
While many Americans are making tough calls this week on holiday gifts, potential Republican presidential candidates are at a crossroads, with family discussions and political calculations about whether to run in 2024. This holiday juncture, ahead of the kickoff to presidential campaign season, has become an informal American political tradition....
Key Republicans weigh whether to enter 2024 presidential race
As the New Year approaches, several high-profile Republican candidates are considering whether to run enter the 2024 presidential race. The decision would lead to an inevitable clash with former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his 2024 candidacy. Robert Costa reports.
