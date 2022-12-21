Read full article on original website
Snowfall slows but drivers still use caution
The snow seems to be slowing as the winter storm moves through our area. Our current weather complication is the single-digit temperatures. Although roads are being worked on around the clock, black ice is still very prominent and can come as a surprise to drivers while out. It’s important to know the abilities of your […]
Weather impacting flights out of Erie International Airport
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Flights are being canceled nationwide due to a massive weather system that has brought extreme cold to much of the country. In Erie, wind gusts are expected to reach 60 mph in some areas and temperatures have plunged since the early morning hours. Erie International Airport already has seen flight cancelations. A real-time […]
Lake Effect Squalls affecting the Lake Shore Through Christmas Morning
Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.
Erie shoppers finish up grocery shopping as winter storm approaches
It could be the upcoming forecast, the holiday weekend approaching, or a combination of the two. Whatever the case may be, local grocers are busy several days before Christmas. Days before Christmas the president of Urbaniak’s, a butcher on East 24th street says they have received about 100 phone calls from customers who want to […]
Our Neighbor's Place Prepares for Cold Weather
As we endure bitter cold temperatures, some people may not have a place to stay warm which is why Our Neighbor's Place stepped in to help. They operate on a rotating basis among several downtown Erie churches during the winter season. This is a shelter of last resort, which means they don't start taking people in until all the other shelters are full. Guests have the opportunity to shower, a place to sleep, and are introduced to available homeless services.
Streets Crews working around the clock to keep up with holiday winter storm
Temperatures are in the single digits leading to icy roads throughout Erie County. Streets crews are working around the clock to manage the storm. Freezing temperatures and wind are having a dramatic impact on road conditions across the county. The City of Erie Streets Department crews are out, plowing snow, removing fallen trees and treating […]
Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat
Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
Keeping Your Camper Safe in the Winter
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — For many outdoor lovers, they might be getting their campers or RVs ready the cold season. It’s best to completely drain your camper of all water, and fill the drains with anitfreeze to prevent damage to your pipes. But to prevent even...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Mill Village opens warming center amidst blizzard conditions
MILL VILLAGE (PA)- With blizzard conditions wreaking havoc on the area, Mill Village Fire Department has decided to open up a warming center for residents affected by the storm. The Mill Village Fire Department Social Hall will act as a warming center for residents from 7 p.m. to 11p.m. according to Erie County Information Officer […]
Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend
The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
High winds cause trees to fall on mobile home
High winds uprooted a pair of trees at the Woodhaven Trailer Park in Erie. As you can see from the above video, the trees landed on top of a nearby mobile home. There is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was injured.
Festivus Celebration on Friday Night
Christmas is on Sunday, but holiday celebrations began in Erie on Friday with a Festivus party. Basement Transmission played host the event, drawing a sizeable crowd despite the weather. The holiday originated in an episode of Seinfeld, but it soon spawned real-world observances, like the party on Friday. Organizers and...
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans and Tops announced it will close all stores located in Erie and Niagara County Friday due to the winter storm.
Winter is coming: Erie County officials and medical professionals warn of severe winter weather
With a winter storm heading to our region just before the holiday weekend, Erie County officials and medical professionals are warning residents about severe winter weather. As many are preparing for the holidays, county officials and medical experts are urging residents to take a few minutes to make sure they are ready for the upcoming […]
Presque Isle State Park temporarily closed for blizzard
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park has announced the park will close to the public at about noon on Dec. 23 due to hazardous winter conditions. The Tom Ridge Environmental Center and the Elk Creek Access at Erie Bluffs State Park also will be closed until further notice. The heavy winds are the primary concern, […]
Local and state agencies urging caution, preparation as winter weather approaches
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With severe winter weather in the forecast leading into and during the holiday weekend, Erie County Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared. The current forecast for the weekend shows low temperatures dipping into the single digits. Beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend, high winds, icing, and snow will be in […]
Erie County now under blizzard warning
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
Fire in Lake City Claims Lives of 2 Dogs
A fire in Lake City Borough early Saturday morning claimed the lives of two dogs, and firefighters battled the cold to put out the flames. It was reported at Lakeside Village Mobile Home Park off W. Lake Rd. around 5:19 a.m. The trailer was fully involved in flames when firefighters...
