hubcityradio.com
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem announces additional Guard missions in response to winter storms
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced additional missions that are being undertaken by the South Dakota National Guard in response to the winter storms across South Dakota. On Thursday, Governor Noem announced that the Guard is hauling available firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service...
