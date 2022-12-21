Read full article on original website
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Evers issues energy emergency
MADISON, WI (WSAU) Because of extreme winter weather around the state, Governor Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency. It will lift some state and federal regulations regarding the delivery of fuel. The governor said in a written statement that easing those requirements would also make it easier for utility...
94.3 Jack FM
DNR Controversy May Be About To End
WAUSAU, WI (WTAQ) – Dr. Fred Prehn, who continued to serve on the state’s Natural Resources Board after his term expired, will resign on December 30th. Prehn was appointed by Governor Scott Walker. His term ended two years ago. The state Supreme Court ruled that Prehn could continue...
94.3 Jack FM
Game and Fish Recognizes Employee Efforts
North Dakota Game and Fish Department director Jeb Williams recently honored employees with performance-based awards. The following special recognition awards were presented during the department’s staff meeting in December. Ben Holen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator, Jamestown, was recognized for his passion, management strategies, public engagement and commitment to preventing...
94.3 Jack FM
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022
This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
Comments / 0