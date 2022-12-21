Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While there are many companies vying for the top spot in the health technology space, Samsung remains a major player and continues to introduce new technology into its premium smartwatch lineup that can help you keep track of your weight loss and fitness goals. A prime example of this innovation is Samsung's BioActive Sensor. Let's look at how this technology works and how you can use it to improve your health.

2 DAYS AGO