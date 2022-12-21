WATCH: Dolly Parton badly wants to 'dig up' secret Christmas song buried in 2045 time capsule



Dolly Parton b uried a secret Christmas song in a time capsule set to be released in 2045, but now, she wants to “go dig that up so bad.”

“You have no idea how that has bothered me,” Parton said while appearing on the Kelly Clarkson Show . “I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!”

The country music icon shared that she wrote the Christmas song in 2015 for the opening of her Dollywood DreamMore resort.



PIRATES FRANCHISE PRODUCER JERRY BRUCKHEIMER WOULD ‘LOVE’ TO SEE JOHNNY DEPP RETURN

“I don’t know whose damn idea that was,” Parton joked. “They weren’t expecting me to be there at all, and I probably won’t be. I might be there, who knows? I figure it’ll probably disintegrate, and nobody will ever hear it. That’s what bothers me. If it rots in there before they open it.”

Parton first revealed the existence of the song in her book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, which was published in 2020.

The "Jolene" singer likened putting the secret Christmas song in the time capsule to “burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something, and I won’t be around to see it brought back to life.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The time capsule is set to be opened by her Dollywood theme park staff on the resort’s 30th anniversary in 2045. Parton will be 99 years old.