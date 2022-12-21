Read full article on original website
St. Pete man posed as contractor, took $5K from victim, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of posing as a contractor and taking $5,000 from a victim.
Lakeland activists want answers after video shows police officer punching man
Polk County activists are calling for answers after a video posted on social media shows a man punched by a Lakeland Police officer several times.
A man died while in the custody of Polk County authorities
OIDI task team is investigating the death of Eric Nelson, 46, a registered sex offender who was arrested by Lakeland police on suspicion of methamphetamine and paraphernalia possession.
Plant City officer relieved of duty after DUI arrest, police say
A Plant City police officer was relieved of duty following a DUI arrest on Christmas Eve, the police department said.
Plant City Police Officer Arrested After DUI Crash On Christmas Eve
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following a DUI arrest Saturday afternoon, according to investigators. Gregory Nelsen was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Riverview
Investigators search for man accused of stealing several guns at Lake Wales pawn shop
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a Lake Wales man who they said stole several guns at a pawn shop on Friday. The Lake Wales Police Department said the theft happened at Loan Star Pawn, which located at 112 SR 60 East. Trenton Shane Tillman, 25, was identified...
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
Florida man charged after stabbing friend, accused him of lying while telling story
A Florida man has been charged after a night of drinking with his buddy took a turn.
Pinellas woman charged with attempted murder after bar shooting
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a woman was charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a bar Thursday night.
Sarasota County deputies searching for suspected bank robber
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected bank robber following an incident Wednesday morning.
Villager previously convicted of stalking arrested after caught on surveillance
A 64-year-old Villager previously convicted of stalking was arrested after returning to the neighborhood of the object of his affection. Christopher John Drennen of 337 Batesburg Way in the Village of Tall Trees was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating a court order. A woman, whom Drennen has previously...
Man robbed at gunpoint inside Carrollwood home, HCSO says
A man was robbed last night after being forced into his home at gunpoint, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Tampa Police Department’s worst moments of 2022
Much like last year, TPD found itself in scandal after scandal
Bay Area doctor fined in malpractice case, patient’s daughter still pushing for wrongful death law reforms
A Brandon doctor agreed to a fine and continuing education in a settlement with the Florida Department of Health Board of Medicine, but the patient's daughter insisted it was not enough.
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.
Semi-truck flips on I-275 in Pinellas County, closes interstate for three hours
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A FedEx semi-truck flipped on I-275 in Pinellas County Saturday morning, causing the southbound lanes on the interstate to close for three hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near State Road 686 around 6:12 a.m. The driver of the semi-truck was heading southbound...
Fire destroys Hillsborough County mobile home 2 days before Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man thought he was doing a good deed when he took in a homeless couple, but six weeks later, he was in the county jail charged with three felonies and looking at years in prison. Philip Felix said a false police report turned his life...
