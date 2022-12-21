ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WKYC

Police: 5 teens shot during 'pajama' party at Ohio rental home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five teenage boys were shot during a party at an Airbnb in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a rental property in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue shortly after 12:45 a.m., following reports of a shooting.
