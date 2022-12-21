Read full article on original website
IGN
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
IGN
Death Stranding 2: 7 Gameplay Changes We'd Love to See
There’s no denying Death Stranding is one of the most unique games ever made. It may not be for everyone, but Hideo Kojima’s blend of cinema-inspired storytelling alongside a unique “Strand” world has definitely left its mark on the gaming community. But as polished as Death Stranding is, nothing is perfect, and there are a list of things we'd love to see the sequal to a bit differently, or improve upon.
IGN
Chapter 6 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 6: Protect Your Honor.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Dust & Neon is a post-apocalyptic twin-stick rogue-lite looter shooter action game. The game features tight shooting controls, RPG progression, and loot with thousands of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. Shoot, collect and upgrade with dozens of unlockable abilities as players progress through the beautifully stylish cyber-cowboy action shooter. Dust & Neon is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for December 22, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new Icefall Throne emote, Snow Palace, and more to the game. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN
Game Scoop! Gaiden: The Sequel to Video Game 20 Questions
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are trying out a variation on Video Game 20 Questions invented by a fan. Play along at home! Happy holidays, and we'll catch you in the New Year!
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #676: Alternative Game Awards 2022
Dale, Alex and Emma are here with the only game awards that matter. The alternative list of stuff they've made up as an excuse to talk about what they've enjoyed playing in 2022, and other things that have driven them crazy. Got a game for us to play or some...
IGN
IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More
IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
IGN
Broforce Forever - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the animated teaser trailer for Broforce's upcoming update, featuring new bros, new missions, and new freedoms. The Broforce Forever update will be available in early 2023.
IGN
Drop Dead: The Cabin - Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer
Here's your peek at gameplay, including some terrifying monsters you'll face, in this new trailer for Drop Dead: The Cabin. Get ready to survive an undead attack when Drop Dead: The Cabin launches on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on February 16, 2023.
IGN
What to Expect from Xbox in 2023
Microsoft’s fourth-generation Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, are now entering Year 3 but with little exclusives in 2022. As such, 2023 simply must deliver for Xbox gamers who’ve invested so much in the platform. Microsoft is a trillion-dollar company who has seemingly exhausted the patience of its player base. Fortunately, though, there’s reason to be optimistic and here's everything you can expect from Xbox in 2023.
IGN
Pokemon Go Chespin Community Day January 2023
Chespin steals the spotlight on Pokemon GO's January 2023 Community Day event! Join the first Community Day event of 2023 for a chance to encounter the "Spiny Nut" Pokemon out in the wild, and even evolve your Chespin into a Chesnaught with a special move. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Hideo Kojima On Kojima Productions As It Enters Phase 2 - IGN Daily Fix
IGN Japan spoke to Kojima about the path taken by Kojima Productions so far and where it will be going from here. As the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to assess Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, public sentiment appears to be on Microsoft’s side with around 75% of public comments pro-merger. Finally, keep your Xbox controllers warm this season with their new sweater hat set!Survive to Escape - The Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes.
IGN
From Dying PlayStation to Killer PC Battlestation - Gaming Makeover
Our Battlestations recipient is David Navarro -- a recent graduate looking to break ground in the content creation landscape to show off his gaming skills in games like Apex Legends. David's working with a dying PS4, Dualshock 4 controller with stick-drift, old monitor, and constantly dealing with crashing PS4 software when he tries to upload his gamign footage.
IGN
Smile For Me - Official Console Announcement Trailer
Originally released on Steam in 2019, Smile For Me’s 2023 release will be accompanied by new features including a remastered soundtrack, controller support, motion controls on Switch and PlayStation consoles, easter eggs, UI updates, and new languages. Smile For Me’s Steam release has now been updated to include the above features save for new languages, which will launch in tandem with the console release. Smile For Me will launch in Spring 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Steam Winter Sale 2022 Live Now With Exciting Offers on Titles Like God of War, Elden Ring and More
The 2022 Holiday season continues to bear gifts for PC gamers around the world. After sales from Microsoft, Sony, GOG.com, IndieGala and more, Steam has just kicked off its' Winter Sale 2022. From December 22, fans will be able to explore multiple deals and discounts on their favorite PC titles....
IGN
WoW Patch Details Dec 20
Another round of class tuning is making its way to World of Warcraft following the release of the Dragonflight expansion. On December 20, 2022 you will find that several classes have had adjustments made to them, including the new Evoker class, plus some very specific balances made with Player-Versus-Player combat in mind.
IGN
Brian Altano’s Top 5 Horror Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Brian’s IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/B-Altano-IGN/lists/5-awesome-horror-games-on-playstation-plus - don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons...
