Babylon - Official 'Sidney Palmer' Featurette
Join stars Jovan Adepo and Diego Calva, along with writer/director Damien Chazelle, as they give insight into Sidney Palmer, the character played by Adepo in the upcoming movie Babylon. Babylon is an epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise...
Neil Diamond Had a ‘Hugely Difficult Time’ Writing 1 of His Christmas Hits
Neil Diamond is known for his Christmas albums, but a few of his hits weren't easy to write. Here's the 1 Christmas song he had a hard time with.
That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman
A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
9 Movies Like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Whether you caught Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during its brief theatrical run or are champing at the bit for it to arrive on Netflix on December 23, you might also be looking for other films in the same vein. Some similar twisty mysteries to sink your teeth into, anchored by a brilliant, eccentric crime-solver. So we've compiled a list of some excellent Glass Onion companion movies.
Charlie Cox: A Lot is Riding on Daredevil: Born Again
According to Charlie Cox, a lot is riding on his return to the Daredevil cowl. Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to hit Disney+ in 2024, will fully introduce Matt Murdock to the MCU after a few small appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. The upcoming 18-episode series requires a lot from Cox, keeping him extremely busy. In a new interview with NME, the star explained how the future of his role and character is largely unknown to him at this point.
The Best James Cameron Character Face-Off - The Winner Revealed
Before Avatar: The Way of Water officially arrived in theaters to wow us with its breathtaking visuals, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back and ask you who the best character was across all the movies James Cameron has directed. This includes the original Avatar, the first two Terminator films, Titanic, Aliens, and more.
Movie Studios Can Now be Sued for Deceptive Trailers
Thanks to a new ruling, deceptive movie trailers may be a thing of the past. According to Variety, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled on Tuesday that movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if they release deceptive movie trailers. The case stems involved the 2019 movie Yesterday, which stars Himesh Patel as a man in a world without the Beatles.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
Imani - Official Trailer
A year after what she thinks was a car accident, a seemingly normal wife and mother slowly recovers from amnesia, only to learn that she actually is a highly sought-after Army Special Ops Lieutenant who holds a secret that would blow the lid on a widespread government conspiracy. Check out...
