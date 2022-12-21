Read full article on original website
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
Avatar: New Animated Series in the Works with Earth Bending Avatar after Aang and Korra
Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most prominent animes of this generation. It has introduced many fans to the anime genre. The series started with the journey of Aang learning all the forms of nature bending while fighting against the oppressive fire nation. Later, the fans saw The Legend of Korra which was set 70 years after the events of the original series.
That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman
A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
Wanted: Dead Anime Music Video - 'She Works Hard for the Money'
The developers behind the upcoming fast-action swords-n'-guns action game Wanted: Dead have produced an anime music video to highlight one of the songs on the game's soundtrack, "She Works Hard for the Money." Wanted: Dead will be released on Xbox and PlayStation platforms as well as PC on Valentine's Day 2023.
Charlie Cox: A Lot is Riding on Daredevil: Born Again
According to Charlie Cox, a lot is riding on his return to the Daredevil cowl. Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to hit Disney+ in 2024, will fully introduce Matt Murdock to the MCU after a few small appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. The upcoming 18-episode series requires a lot from Cox, keeping him extremely busy. In a new interview with NME, the star explained how the future of his role and character is largely unknown to him at this point.
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Dust & Neon is a post-apocalyptic twin-stick rogue-lite looter shooter action game. The game features tight shooting controls, RPG progression, and loot with thousands of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. Shoot, collect and upgrade with dozens of unlockable abilities as players progress through the beautifully stylish cyber-cowboy action shooter. Dust & Neon is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 Trailer Includes Tom Cruise's Most Wild Stunt Yet and More
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be the conclusion to Ethan Hunt's story, and it has been divided into two parts. Part 1 releases in July 2023 and fans can be sure that they will see Tom Cruise entering the most dangerous of situations ever. Every Mission Impossible movie has seen Tom Cruise achieving the impossible through his stunts and skills. It seems that he has taken it to the next level with his latest stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.
The Pale Blue Eye Review
The Pale Blue Eye hits theaters on Dec. 23 before streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6. Scott Cooper is one of the best directors of performance currently working, but he’s an exceptionally boring storyteller. Like many of his previous films (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass, to name a few), The Pale Blue Eye holds little by way of tension, meaning, or effective drama, despite its superficial allure. Set at the United States Military Academy in 1830, the movie — based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 book of the same name — follows widowed detective Gus Landor (Christian Bale), who sleuths out information about a mysterious murder with the help of a young cadet, a fictionalized Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). However, the broad strokes of this premise are about as interesting as it gets.
Of An Age - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Of An Age, an upcoming movie starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook. Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. The movie is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. Stephen Kelliher, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross serve as executive producers. It is written by Goran Stolevski.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Was at the Level of Endgame Originally
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Just through the trailers and posters, the fans know that they will see more than 30 variants of Spider-Man. They also know that Miles will go on an interdimensional journey to figure out his identity in the world.
Chapter 7 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 7: Protect Your Honor.
Smile For Me - Official Console Announcement Trailer
Originally released on Steam in 2019, Smile For Me’s 2023 release will be accompanied by new features including a remastered soundtrack, controller support, motion controls on Switch and PlayStation consoles, easter eggs, UI updates, and new languages. Smile For Me’s Steam release has now been updated to include the above features save for new languages, which will launch in tandem with the console release. Smile For Me will launch in Spring 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Skrendel Bros Bounty
The Skrendel Bros Bounty sees you return to Zephyr Paradise to take on the repulsive triplets behind the G3's notorious laboratory, Skrendel Labs. The lab is known for researching the cloning and breeding of sentient drugs, and with humans next on the G3 chopping block, it's best to take out the lab before too many human lives are taken in the name of "research".
How to Watch Babylon – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
Babylon takes viewers back to the early days of Hollywood through the lens of Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle. It's Chazelle's most ambitious work to date, but as noted in our Babylon review, that ambition results in a three-hour movie that will be "one viewer's favorite movie of the year and another's calamitous nemesis."
Primal Hunt - Official VR Dinosaur Hunting Game Trailer
Primal Hunt is a new VR Dinosaur Hunting Game that puts you face to face with the ferocity of a pack of Raptors, the power of an eight-ton Triceratops, or the terror of a 30-ft Tyrannosaurus Rex. As you progress, the dinosaurs become even more deadly with cybernetic implants, armor, and weapons such as machine guns, rocket launchers, and the lethal ion cannon. Primal Hunt launches on January 19, 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PICO.
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
Melatonin - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Melatonin is available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam. Watch the chill launch trailer for this rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. Melatonin uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and colorful music.
