Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
Outlander: Season 7 Official Teaser Trailer
Outlander Season 7 will launch summer 2023. STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell “Young Ian,” David Berry “Lord John Grey,” Caitlin O’Ryan “Lizzie Beardsley” and Paul Gorman “Josiah” and “Keziah Beardsley.”
That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman
A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 Trailer Includes Tom Cruise's Most Wild Stunt Yet and More
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be the conclusion to Ethan Hunt's story, and it has been divided into two parts. Part 1 releases in July 2023 and fans can be sure that they will see Tom Cruise entering the most dangerous of situations ever. Every Mission Impossible movie has seen Tom Cruise achieving the impossible through his stunts and skills. It seems that he has taken it to the next level with his latest stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
Charlie Cox: A Lot is Riding on Daredevil: Born Again
According to Charlie Cox, a lot is riding on his return to the Daredevil cowl. Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to hit Disney+ in 2024, will fully introduce Matt Murdock to the MCU after a few small appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. The upcoming 18-episode series requires a lot from Cox, keeping him extremely busy. In a new interview with NME, the star explained how the future of his role and character is largely unknown to him at this point.
Avatar: New Animated Series in the Works with Earth Bending Avatar after Aang and Korra
Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most prominent animes of this generation. It has introduced many fans to the anime genre. The series started with the journey of Aang learning all the forms of nature bending while fighting against the oppressive fire nation. Later, the fans saw The Legend of Korra which was set 70 years after the events of the original series.
The Pale Blue Eye Review
The Pale Blue Eye hits theaters on Dec. 23 before streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6. Scott Cooper is one of the best directors of performance currently working, but he’s an exceptionally boring storyteller. Like many of his previous films (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass, to name a few), The Pale Blue Eye holds little by way of tension, meaning, or effective drama, despite its superficial allure. Set at the United States Military Academy in 1830, the movie — based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 book of the same name — follows widowed detective Gus Landor (Christian Bale), who sleuths out information about a mysterious murder with the help of a young cadet, a fictionalized Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). However, the broad strokes of this premise are about as interesting as it gets.
9 Movies Like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Whether you caught Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during its brief theatrical run or are champing at the bit for it to arrive on Netflix on December 23, you might also be looking for other films in the same vein. Some similar twisty mysteries to sink your teeth into, anchored by a brilliant, eccentric crime-solver. So we've compiled a list of some excellent Glass Onion companion movies.
Imani - Official Trailer
A year after what she thinks was a car accident, a seemingly normal wife and mother slowly recovers from amnesia, only to learn that she actually is a highly sought-after Army Special Ops Lieutenant who holds a secret that would blow the lid on a widespread government conspiracy. Check out...
Skrendel Bros Bounty
The Skrendel Bros Bounty sees you return to Zephyr Paradise to take on the repulsive triplets behind the G3's notorious laboratory, Skrendel Labs. The lab is known for researching the cloning and breeding of sentient drugs, and with humans next on the G3 chopping block, it's best to take out the lab before too many human lives are taken in the name of "research".
Babylon - Official 'Sidney Palmer' Featurette
Join stars Jovan Adepo and Diego Calva, along with writer/director Damien Chazelle, as they give insight into Sidney Palmer, the character played by Adepo in the upcoming movie Babylon. Babylon is an epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise...
The Best James Cameron Character Face-Off - The Winner Revealed
Before Avatar: The Way of Water officially arrived in theaters to wow us with its breathtaking visuals, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back and ask you who the best character was across all the movies James Cameron has directed. This includes the original Avatar, the first two Terminator films, Titanic, Aliens, and more.
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Release Date, English Dub Cast Announced by Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll has announced that it will release the new romantic comedy anime series Tomo-chan Is a Girl! in both Japanese and English on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Here is the English dub cast for Tomo-chan Is a Girl!:. Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa. Ricco Fajardo as Junichiro Kubota. Jād Saxton...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Was at the Level of Endgame Originally
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Just through the trailers and posters, the fans know that they will see more than 30 variants of Spider-Man. They also know that Miles will go on an interdimensional journey to figure out his identity in the world.
Movie Studios Can Now be Sued for Deceptive Trailers
Thanks to a new ruling, deceptive movie trailers may be a thing of the past. According to Variety, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled on Tuesday that movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if they release deceptive movie trailers. The case stems involved the 2019 movie Yesterday, which stars Himesh Patel as a man in a world without the Beatles.
How to Level Up
Like most JRPGs, you'll need to make sure to level up your character as you progress through the game in order to get through battles. However, Crisis Core tackles leveling up a little bit differently. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to level up.
MCU: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined Thunderbolts; New Storyboard Art Reveals Iron Man Variant and Galactus
Harrison Ford will soon be joining another movie franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joins the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts film replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It's fair to say that Ford is a man of the franchises. In his illustrious career, the Hollywood star...
