Yankees analyst Cameron Maybin projects surprise landing spot for Gary Sánchez
Did the New York Yankees kill the Gary Sánchez discourse by exiling him to Minnesota last year? Or did Sánchez’s own performance with the Twins cement the end of his early-career hype machine, proving once and for all that burgeoning Yankees stars really do get more attention than everyone else?
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
Yardbarker
Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves
The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
Blockade in Bryan Reynolds deal for Yankees revealed
The New York Yankees have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there is a reported holdup that’s preventing a deal. The New York Yankees have been pretty active this offseason, re-signing AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while signing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency. Even with these moves, the team still has a need at left field after Andrew Benintendi left for the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary
BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Viva El Birdos
JDOG’S GREATEST GIFS VOL III, Record 1 (of 2) – 2019
(Can you find all 12 Birdos on the album cover?) I hope you all receive sufficient downtime to reflect on another year; stare out the window a-waitin' on spring; and of course, open some gifs! (Remember to occasionally play with your old gifs from Volume I and Volume II.) In...
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati Reds GM blasted after frustrating comments
The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been very active in free agency. So when the team’s general manager spoke on the team’s lack of activity, his words were met with a lot of frustration. So far, the Reds have made two ‘major’ free-agent signings. Cincinnati signed veteran catcher Curt...
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Pirates Announce Several Minor League Deals
The Pirates announced six minor league deals to reporters today, with Justice delos Santos of MLB.com among those to relay them on Twitter. They include the previously reported deals for catcher Tyler Heineman, as well as right-handers Tyler Chatwood and Nate Webb. Also included in the announcement are three left-handers: Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryzny and Ángel Perdomo.
MLB World Reacts To Notable Trade Involving Top Prospect
A massive MLB trade was made on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks hooked up for a deal that sent Daulton Varsho to the Jays, while the Diamondbacks got top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. This move helps the Jays balance out their...
Blues finish road trip hungry for points against Golden Knights
After earning their first regulation home win in almost a month Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights will try to make
