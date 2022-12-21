ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meross Smart WiFi Lamp Review: Small design, big customization

The Meross Smart WiFi Lamp is aHomeKit-enabled light that offers a lot of customization options in a tiny and lightweight design. Smart lighting is a great addition to your smart home. The flexibility and...
These software & streaming deals can still be ordered for Christmas

From TV streaming services to Microsoft Office software, there are a variety of deals to snap up this holiday weekend. Each deal below has been hand curated by the AppleInsider Deals Team to offer...
BenQ 34-inch ultrawide 2K monitor review: Perfect for Universal Control

The BenQ PD3420Q is an ultrawide 34-inch 2K monitor with a built-in KVM switching capability, aMac-specific color accuracy mode, and dynamic PiP settings. Apple has set a high bar for displays, making pairing a...
Delayed Apple Silicon Mac Pro, what's coming in 2023, Apple Music Classical

It looks like both the Apple SiliconMac Pro and Apple Music Classical app will miss their 2022 deadline, but we have had other great releases this year. We talk about them all, on the AppleInsider Podcast.
Best tech for bicyclists in your life

Bicycles don't have to be just a way to get from here to there without tech. Here are the best app-enabled accessories for bicyclists wanting to leverage tech to upgrade their ride. Gone are...
Tesla beat Apple to an AirPower-like multi-device charger

While its CEO is a little busy elsewhere, Tesla has rolled out a wireless charger shaped vaguely like its Cybertruck, with the same goal — but not design ethos — as Apple'sAirPower.
This 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 16-core GPU is still on sale for $1,949

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with an upgraded M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU & 16-core GPU) is discounted to $1,949. Plus, save $70 on AppleCare and get free expedited shipping. Save $550 on this 1TB...
Deals: 25% off refurbished Sonos One SL Speaker & Beam Soundbar

Start building your home theater sound system with affordable soundbar and speaker deals from Sonos.Take 25% off a refurbished Sonos One SL speaker or Beam soundbar. Every refurbished Sonos product goes through rigorous testing...
Daily Deals Dec 23: AirPods $89, 30% off Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system & more

Friday's top finds include an Element Electronics 55" Outdoor 4K TV for $998, iFrogz Voiceboost 2.0 Soundbar for $32.99, 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charger Station 40% off and more. Every day, the AppleInsider team looks...
Daily Deals Dec. 22: 34% off Logitech 4K Webcam, 28% off Roku Stick & more

Thursday's top finds include the Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $99, Samsung Galaxy Tab for $109, Apple Watch SE for $199 and more. Every day, the AppleInsider team looks at online stores to discover...
Best apps for reading library books on iPhone and iPad

The way we access library books has drastically changed. You can access an enormous amount of borrowable content through an iPhone or iPad app — here's how. Public libraries have paired up with...
