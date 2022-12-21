Read full article on original website
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
No injuries in Saturday afternoon fire
No one injured was injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 1245 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of North Marquette Street. Five fire apparatus and one Incident Command vehicle responded with a total...
Moline could hire consultant in spring for Downtown plan
We’re back with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati. There are other development ideas being explored in Moline – specifically, the area of the city south of the Rock River and south of the Quad Cities International Airport. This isn’t a new idea. A basic plan has been around for...
Putnam, Muscatine museum closed for day
The Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport and Muscatine Art Center are closed for the day, Thursday (Dec. 22), due to the extreme cold and snowy conditions. While the Putnam plans to reopen Friday, the Muscatine Art Center will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday (Dec. 23) through Monday (Dec. 26). The Art Center will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Normal hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m.). The Art Center is normally closed to the public on Mondays.
Snow emergencies tough on stores, parking
A lot of people staying home and off the streets meant a quiet day for a lot of businesses in downtown Davenport. Some stores stayed closed today and don’t plan to open their doors again until next week. People are hunkering down at home, only going out if they...
Library hours update with weather
The Davenport Public Library is closed today due to weather, and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23). Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions. On Friday, Decc....
Recycle Christmas trees at drop-off site
You can recycle your natural holiday trees at the drop-off site sponsored by Lowe’s, Waste Management, and the City of Galesburg. Beginning Christmas Day and ending Jan. 4, natural holiday trees can be dropped off at the west side of Lowe’s parking lot, at 531 West Carl Sandburg Drive, for recycling.
Library offers live music, film fest, toddler story times
With a number of free library events happening in early January 2023, the Rock Island Public Library can help you meet your resolutions for family time, personal development and enrichment, a news release says. For those wanting to start 2023 with more music and culture, try the Rock Island Public...
After snow hits, Snowstar set to open soon
Winter really blew into town Thursday, but the Snowstar sports park is not opening for the winter season until Tuesday, Dec. 27. Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and snow tubing tickets in advance through the new Snowstar website HERE. “Updating our online presence was a priority for us during...
Moline’s big idea for affordable housing is going small
Mayor doesn't expect accessory dwelling units to 'mushroom' in Moline. Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities. Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows...
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Dog missing after fire destroys house in Muscatine
A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss and one of his dogs is missing after a fire Friday morning. Firefighting efforts were hindered by the subzero temperatures and strong winds that fanned the fire. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report around 7:46 a.m....
Riding along with a snow plow
The work to clear snow off the streets and highways started Thursday. As snow plow drivers were out doing their jobs as best they can, city workers wanted to share how their job is different than most of us might think. Public works crews for Rock Island have nine routes...
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
New QC painted pianos were music to ears, eyes
The first year of the special OneSound Piano Project was music to many people’s ears and eyes, and it plans to grow next year. Led by Davenport-based Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), last May, 10 upright pianos were painted by Quad Cities artists and placed at prominent places throughout the community for the public to play.
Live Nativity moves inside, continues Christmas Eve
Rock Island Bible Church continued its live Nativity reenactment inside the church at 710 23rd St., Rock Island, on Friday evening. The reenactment of the Nativity included narration in Scriptures and song, as well as live animals. The live Nativity, which is for all ages, will be featured again at...
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
Rock Island gets $300K housing grant
The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has awarded the city of Rock Island $300,000 to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program. Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager for Rock Island, said Thursday the program. assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. Assistance is...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in QC apartment fire
UPDATE, December 24, 10:15 a.m. One person has died and another is in critical condition from injuries received during the blaze on December 23, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. EARLIER: Crews battled an apartment fire on the...
Rock Island Bible Church to host live Nativity
The Rock Island Bible Church is holding its first live Christmas Nativity tonight inside its new location at 710 23rd Street, Rock Island. There will be live goats and sheep as part of the event at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. They will act out a performance of...
