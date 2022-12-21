ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 early signing period: Tracking Tennessee's signees

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 football recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021 following the 2020 early signing period.

Heupel guided the Vols to a 10-2 regular season in 2022.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Below is a tracker for prospects who signed with Tennessee during the 2022 early signing period.

Caleb Herring

Daevin Hobbs

Arion Carter

Nico Iamaleava

Trevor Duncan

Jack Luttrell

Nathan Robinson

Cameron Seldon

Nathan Leacock

Chandavian Bradley

Ayden Bussell

Tyree Weathersby

Larry Johnson III

Vysen Lang

Jalen Smith

Jeremiah Telander

Max Gilbert

Shamurad Umarov

Cristian Conyer

Jordan Matthews

John Slaughter

Rickey Gibson

Charles Campbell

McCallan Castles

Nate Spillman

Andrej Karic

Khalifa Keith

Ethan Davis

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

