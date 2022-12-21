ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

These software & streaming deals can still be ordered for Christmas

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — From TV streaming services to Microsoft Office software, there are a variety of deals to snap up this holiday weekend. Each deal below has been hand curated by the AppleInsider Deals Team to offer...
Apple Insider

Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,199, plus $80 off AppleCare

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Shoppers looking for year-end deals can find a MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB of storage for $500 off. Plus, save $80 on AppleCare. The exclusive deal can be activated with promo code APINSIDER when...
Apple Insider

Apple halts HomeKit upgrade, Ring swatting, and more smart home news

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider Podcast, your hosts discuss Apple's decision to pull the new HomeKit upgrade, talk about some Ring swatting issues, and more. In the last episode of the year,...
Apple Insider

Apple offers limited-edition AirTags for Japan Year of the Rabbit

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — To celebrate the Japanese New Year, Apple is offering a two-day promotion and limited-editionAirTags. Customers in Japan can receive a gift card worth up to 32,000 yen with the purchase of an eligible Apple...
Apple Insider

Best USB-C travel docks for Mac or iPad

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — SmallUSB-C docks are essential because they expand the capabilities of modern laptops without costing hundreds of dollars. Here are some of the best lower-cost ones. Large Thunderbolt docks run $300 or more depending on...
Apple Insider

Best keyboards for iPad in 2022

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Whether you have a relatively ancient iPad or are a tech-junkie demanding the newest of the new, you won't be missing your laptop when you're on the go with these iPad keyboards. If you...
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ has free hit shows without a subscription until January 3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple TV+ is running a promotion that allows non-subscribers to stream the first season of "Ted Lasso," "Prehistoric Planet," "Bad Sisters," and more until January 3. Anyone with an Apple ID can log into...
Apple Insider

TSMC starting production of 3nm chips for Mac, iPhone

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Within days, TSMC will start mass production of its 3-nanometer chip process for the next generations ofMac, iPhone, and other Apple devices. TSMC began testing the 3-nanometer process in December 2021 at Fab 18....
Apple Insider

Apple Japan hit with $98 million in additional taxes

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Tokyo authorities are charging Apple Japan $98 million in additional taxes for incorrectly exempting tourists and resellers from a consumption tax. Authorities had discovered bulk purchases of iPhone and other devices and certain Apple...
Apple Insider

Sell your used iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac for cash & get a 10% bonus

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Got a new device for the holidays? It's time to trade in your used Apple gear and get competitive trade-in values with an exclusive cash bonus. If you received a new iPhone 14, Apple...
Apple Insider

Disney Dreamlight Valley review: Filled with pixie dust, magic, and bugs

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Disney Dreamlight Valley is incredibly addicting, but the game can get pricey, and Disney fans might want to wait until it becomes free to play next year. Disney and the game publisher, Gameloft, call...
Apple Insider

How to manage duplicate contacts in iOS 16

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Organizing your life means condensing the contacts on youriPhone by weeding out the ones you'll never use again, and merging the copies of the ones you will. Here's how to do it. As we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy