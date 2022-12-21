ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMTW

Cold and breezy with a quiet pattern ahead

PORTLAND, Maine — Cold and breezy conditions across Maine today with a chance of flurries in the mountains. Otherwise, dry and the quiet weather pattern holds as we get into the workweek with mostly sunny skies expected on Monday. Temperatures this week will drop into the teens and 20s at night, reaching the lower 30s in the afternoon through Wednesday, then 40s later this week.
WMTW

Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways

PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
WMTW

Videos show waves crashing over barriers, onto Maine's coastal roads

WELLS, Maine — Winds and heavy rain are continuing to slam into Maine as Friday's storm brings flooding to multiple parts of the state. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WMTW

Maine reports first death of a child from flu

AUGUSTA, Maine — For the first time this season, a child in Maine has died of the flu. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the death around noon on Thursday but did not say where the child was from or how old they were. The child tested positive for influenza A.
WMTW

Shelters open in Maine as storm causes widespread outages

A powerful storm battered Maine on Friday, causing a lot of damage and leaving more than 150,000 customers without power. As a result of the storm, several communities opened warming centers. Androscoggin County. Auburn, Norway Savings Bank Arena, 985 Turner Street, open until 11 p.m. Friday. Lisbon Police Department, 300...
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
