Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Cold and breezy with a quiet pattern ahead
PORTLAND, Maine — Cold and breezy conditions across Maine today with a chance of flurries in the mountains. Otherwise, dry and the quiet weather pattern holds as we get into the workweek with mostly sunny skies expected on Monday. Temperatures this week will drop into the teens and 20s at night, reaching the lower 30s in the afternoon through Wednesday, then 40s later this week.
WMTW
Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways
PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
WMTW
Videos show waves crashing over barriers, onto Maine's coastal roads
WELLS, Maine — Winds and heavy rain are continuing to slam into Maine as Friday's storm brings flooding to multiple parts of the state. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WMTW
Maine reports first death of a child from flu
AUGUSTA, Maine — For the first time this season, a child in Maine has died of the flu. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the death around noon on Thursday but did not say where the child was from or how old they were. The child tested positive for influenza A.
WMTW
Partly sunny & cold Christmas Day
How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Shelters open in Maine as storm causes widespread outages
A powerful storm battered Maine on Friday, causing a lot of damage and leaving more than 150,000 customers without power. As a result of the storm, several communities opened warming centers. Androscoggin County. Auburn, Norway Savings Bank Arena, 985 Turner Street, open until 11 p.m. Friday. Lisbon Police Department, 300...
WMTW
Lots of sun but much colder today
How’s the weather looking for your Saturday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
WMTW
Wicked winds, heavy rain leaves wake of extensive damage across Maine
MAINE — Wicked winds and heavy rains battered the state of Maine as a powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. At the height of the storm, winds were between 60 and 70 mph along the coastline. In South Portland, parts of...
WMTW
Flash freeze tonight, icy roads possible
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Mainer facing domestic terrorism charge for 'violent acts' at planned training site in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Maine man has been charged with domestic terrorism while in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office. Francis Carroll, 22, faces charges of domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, interference with government property and criminal trespass. According to the district attorney's office, the...
Comments / 0