Knoxville, TN

Early signing period: Jalen Smith signs with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

Heupel guided the Vols to a 10-2 regular season in 2022.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jalen Smith signed with the Vols on Wednesday during the early signing period.

The 6-foot, 213-pound linebacker is from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

Related
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Tennessee makes list of favorites for five-star defensive lineman

Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of the nation's best defensive linemen in the 2024 class. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman David Stone of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced his top 10 college choices Friday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of five SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

‘He makes their offense go’ – Vols keying on Clemson playmaker during Orange Bowl prep

As Tennessee turns the focus of its Orange Bowl practices to game-planning for the matchup with Clemson, stopping the player who wears No. 1 for the Tigers will be at or near the top of the priorities for its defense. Even more than a week out from the clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Vols are keenly aware of the threat running back Will Shipley presents for a Clemson offense that will have a freshman first-time starter at quarterback. The sophomore, a former five-star prospect, was third in the ACC this season in both rushing and yards from scrimmage and presents an all-around threat to Tennessee’s defense.
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Recapping National Signing Day for Tennessee

National Signing Day was largely drama-free for Tennessee, but the Vols still made a couple of additions, one to their incoming recruiting class and another a pickup through the NCAA transfer portal. With more than half of the 2023 recruiting class on campus and participating in Tennessee’s bowl practice on Wednesday, things were low-key for the Vols as they announced the official additions of all of their long-time commitments as part of what finished the day as a top-10 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. The Vols did land a commitment from running back DeSean Bishop, a local standout at Knoxville’s Karns High School, and added a fourth transfer in veteran BYU linebacker Keenan Pili.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County juvenile has been charged with the homicide of a family member, according to a release Tuesday. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a home located at 875 Jersey Drive on Dec. 20 around 1:00 a.m. Officials said...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

