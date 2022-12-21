Read full article on original website
Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
Apple Insider
TikToking Apple employee fired over medical leave, not videos
After a tumultuous August, TikToker and former Apple hardware engineer Paris Campbell has again shared a video. This time, she's claiming she was wrongfully terminated over medical leave related to COVID. Campbell first rose...
Apple Insider
Christmas deals: $749 Apple Watch Ultra, $89 Apple Pencil 2, 49% off AirTag Leather Loop & more
Top deals for Dec. 25 include price drops on the M2 iPad Pro, Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones and $130 off the 24-inch iMac. Each day, the AppleInsider Deals Team searches high and low...
Apple Insider
Apple surging ahead in India tablet + PC market, with overall contraction
The PC market in India has taken a downwards turn after eight quarters of growth, but Apple is surging ahead on the strength of the iPad, while others plummet. The Indian PC market, which...
Apple Insider
Australia Apple Store workers go on strike over conditions and pay
Union members in Apple Stores across Australia are now on strike and calling for Apple to return to negotiations. As previously announced, workers in Australia's Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU), left their...
Apple Insider
Tesla beat Apple to an AirPower-like multi-device charger
While its CEO is a little busy elsewhere, Tesla has rolled out a wireless charger shaped vaguely like its Cybertruck, with the same goal — but not design ethos — as Apple'sAirPower.
Apple Insider
Best keyboards for iPad in 2022
Whether you have a relatively ancient iPad or are a tech-junkie demanding the newest of the new, you won't be missing your laptop when you're on the go with these iPad keyboards. If you...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 24: $220 off Roborock robot vacuum, Mac Studio for $1,849, $199 AirPods Pro 2 & more
Saturday's top deals including stellar discounts on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus an LG 4K monitor for $199.99, free game with Nintendo Switch OLED and 25% off select Sonos speakers. Each day, the AppleInsider...
Apple Insider
Get AirPods Pro 2 for $199 with deals from Verizon & Amazon
Verizon and Amazon have the 2nd generation AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99, which is the lowest price we've seen. Both discounts are well below Apple's retail price of $249. Buying from Verizon lands...
Apple Insider
ITC finds Apple guilty of heart rate monitoring patent infringement
The International Trade Commission has confirmed its earlier ruling that Apple infringed on AliveCor's heart rate monitoring patents — and what comes next is uncertain. The ruling will undergo a 60-day review by...
Apple Insider
AirPods Max review: Two years later the headphones hold up
It's still not easy to stomach the product's $549 retail price. Unsurprisingly, Apple hasn't blinked or changed that eye-popping figure — but fortunately,they're on sale often. But, despite the cost, we were impressed...
Apple Insider
Best apps for reading library books on iPhone and iPad
The way we access library books has drastically changed. You can access an enormous amount of borrowable content through an iPhone or iPad app — here's how. Public libraries have paired up with...
