mainebiz.biz

Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine

Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways

PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Power restored to Portland Jetport after afternoon outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored at the Jetport. Normal operations resumed at 1:55 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Portland Jetport is experiencing an airport-wide power outage and has suspended all terminal operations. The outage means the jetport is unable to process flights in the terminal. Airlines are reconnecting passengers with their...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

After Business Burns, Maine Man Gives Back Through Foundation

Angelo Sotiropoulos came to America with dreams, like many of our family members. He started from the bottom and now he is most definitely is here!. According to an article by Fox23 Maine, he arrived in Maine in 1978 and for over 40 years he built a strong foundation of the family within his community. He is the happy owner of Gorham House of Pizza.
GORHAM, ME
East Coast Traveler

Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

The impact of second homes in the Lakes Region

As I drive around the Lakes Region, I’ve been reflecting on how the second home market has totally shaped the Lakes Region into a very attractive mecca for the entire northeast. Without question, it has created a tremendous positive impact for our entire state. The second homes that have been constructed over the years have generated economic activity and population growth that likely would not have occurred without them.
MAINE STATE
