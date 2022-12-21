Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine
Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
Here's a look at some of the incredible storm footage across the state
PORTLAND, Maine — The powerful storm making its way across the state Friday is bringing massive tides, high winds, and heavy rain, pummeling Maine's coastline. Here's a look at what we're seeing around the state:. More NEWS CENTER Maine stories. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts,...
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
WMTW
Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways
PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Maine artist describes hazy-looking hovering disc-shaped object
Wells, ME.Photo byGoogle. A Maine witness at Wells reported watching a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at an altitude of 110 feet at about 5:50 p.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
WMTW
Power restored to Portland Jetport after afternoon outage
UPDATE: Power has been restored at the Jetport. Normal operations resumed at 1:55 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Portland Jetport is experiencing an airport-wide power outage and has suspended all terminal operations. The outage means the jetport is unable to process flights in the terminal. Airlines are reconnecting passengers with their...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
After Business Burns, Maine Man Gives Back Through Foundation
Angelo Sotiropoulos came to America with dreams, like many of our family members. He started from the bottom and now he is most definitely is here!. According to an article by Fox23 Maine, he arrived in Maine in 1978 and for over 40 years he built a strong foundation of the family within his community. He is the happy owner of Gorham House of Pizza.
Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?
Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
laconiadailysun.com
The impact of second homes in the Lakes Region
As I drive around the Lakes Region, I’ve been reflecting on how the second home market has totally shaped the Lakes Region into a very attractive mecca for the entire northeast. Without question, it has created a tremendous positive impact for our entire state. The second homes that have been constructed over the years have generated economic activity and population growth that likely would not have occurred without them.
Dreaming of Summer Vacation? This Epic Yurt-Style Dome in Maine Is a Unique Getaway
Summer is right around the corner and a lot of us are planning our vacations. It's fun to look forward to the sunny days while we're all currently dealing with snow, snow, and more snow. I myself am in search of a unique "stay-cation" to take my family on this...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
