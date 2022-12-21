John Krasinski Says Jack Ryan's Season 3 Journey Is All About Instinct Versus The CIA's Moral Compromises - Exclusive

Read full article on original website
Wendell Pierce Digs Into James Greer Risking His CIA Future In Jack Ryan Season 3 - Exclusive
Season 3 of "Jack Ryan" sees our favorite CIA analyst (and sometimes field agent) Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) forced on the run, all the while trying to uncover a deep and dangerous political conspiracy. Soviet Union loyalists are hard at work to resurrect the Sokol Project, an old and dangerous plan that uses carefully coordinated assassinations and nuclear armament to create tactical political chaos. Jack accompanies a clandestine operation to thwart said plan, but he finds himself scapegoated by the CIA when the plan goes awry. Wrongly implicated, he moves to clear his own name with nothing but his instincts and the off-the-record allyship of James Greer (Wendell Pierce) to help him find the way forward.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Discloses What The Cast Talks About Between Dinner Scene Takes
While police procedurals and law enforcement drama series have long been a fount for storytelling on television, "Blue Bloods" still manages to bring a fresh approach to the genre. The CBS series has been around for 13 seasons and has managed to nab itself some impressive talent over the years, including Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Steve Schirripa, Donnie Wahlberg, and Lorraine Bracco, just to name a few.
Why There Was A Major Battle Over Lois After Family Guy's Pilot Episode
Like "The Simpsons" and "South Park" before it, "Family Guy" has remained a mainstay as one of the longest-running adult animated series on TV. Fox debuted the new cartoon anti-sitcom in 1999, and the show was canceled by 2002. However, strong DVD sales and early-internet public outcry led to the show's return in 2005 (via National Review Online). As of 2022, the show remains on the air.
Fans Think They Have A Pretty Good Idea Where The 60th Anniversary Doctor Who Storyline Is Heading
One of the most fascinating things about "Doctor Who" is seeing which form the titular Time Lord will take when it's time to regenerate. This allows the show's creators to cast new actors in the role and keep the character fresh. As such, "Doctor Who" character reveals are still making history in 2022.
Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro Shares Whether He Believes His Character Deserves That Famous Nickname
"Lucifer" had a remarkably unusual run during its six seasons. The first three seasons ran on Fox before the network surprisingly canceled the supernatural crime show. Premium streaming network Netflix then proceeded to pick the series up for another three seasons, where "Lucifer" proved to be extremely popular. In 2021, "Lucifer" clocked an absurd 18.34 billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen (per The Hollywood Reporter), which is a higher number than even the megahit "Squid Game." So while its time on network television might have been short-lived, its overall legacy is one of unrivaled popularity.
The Best New Series Of 2022 - Looper Staff Picks
Television in 2022 was all about escapism; about stress relief; about finally relaxing on your couch and queuing up your poison of choice after a long day in this crazy, mixed-up world. So, with so many streamers and choices available, what do you want to pair with your finest sweatpants and cheap yet solid supermarket wine? Sure, you've got your fantasy epics, your brand new dramedies, your superhero stories, and so on and so forth, but when it comes to the best shows that premiered in 2022: most of them will stress you out.
Ryan Coogler's Original Plan For Val In Black Panther 2 Would Have Made Way More Sense
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit cinemas in November 2022, capping off Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon, "Wakanda Forever" emerged as a financial success, raking in over $400 million domestically (via The Numbers), making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Beyond finances, the Marvel sequel has been lauded across the board for its emotional resonance and tackling themes of grief and sorrow, which were largely influenced by real life events.
The Witcher's Showrunner Claims The Series Will Not Stick To The Books' Precise Trajectory
Netflix's popular "The Witcher" series has been a huge hit for the streaming company, which is probably best highlighted by its spin-off animation film "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" and the just recently released prequel-style story of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," which establishes the creation of the monster-hunting caste of augmented humans. Based on the book franchise by Andrzej Sapkowski, this series typically follows Geralt of Rivia, a gruff magic-wielding warrior that is able to stand toe-to-toe with some of the most fearsome and deadly creatures imaginable.
My Hero Academia's Ricco Fajardo Credits Chuck E. Cheese With Launching His Voice Acting Career
When it comes to high-profile anime series, "My Hero Academia" is an absolute juggernaut. With six seasons and three films under its belt, as well as an upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, it's clear that the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon. Part of this success is due to...
Why Julie Finlay From CSI Looks So Familiar
The new female lead of "CSI" after Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) exited the show was Julie Finlay, the new assistant supervisor of the CSI team. Nicknamed the "blood whisperer," the forensics investigator has a talent for tracking killers and attackers through stains and spatter. The character debuts in Season 12...
All The Monsters In The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
The following contains spoilers for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and "The Witcher." The first spin-off from "The Witcher" franchise on Netflix promises to deliver a story that will attract fans of the books, series, and video games. While the absence of Henry Cavill feels highly conspicuous, this has more to do with the mini-series' setting than with his departure from the primary "Witcher" series (via IndieWire). "The Witcher: Blood Origin" takes place more than a thousand years before the events of the first two seasons of "The Witcher," specifically during a cataclysmic magical event known as the conjunction of the spheres when the opening of numerous portals leads to the arrival of humans and monsters to the continent which, at the time, is only inhabited by dwarves and elves.
Characters We Want To See In The Sandman Season 2
Netflix's "The Sandman" has garnered acclaim from critics, comic readers, and fans who are entirely new to Neil Gaiman's imaginative universe. A faithful take on the beloved comic series of the same name, the show follows Dream, aka Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) of the Endless, after he escapes from a lengthy imprisonment. In his attempts to rebuild his derelict kingdom, he confronts many friends, family members, and enemies. The world has changed — can an eternal avatar of imagination itself change with it?
Graham McTavish Once Worked On House Of The Dragon And The Witcher On The Same Day
Graham McTavish is a familiar face in the world of high fantasy media. Probably most recognized for his role as Dwalin in "The Hobbit" trilogy, McTavish has a foot in the door with many popular projects and franchises. Two more recent additions to his resume include "The Witcher," a Netflix original based on the novels and games of the same name, and HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones."
James Cameron Showed A Producer The Potential For Aliens With One Little Symbol
Whether or not it beats the original's box office records, "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves at least one thing about its visionary director: James Cameron knows how to make a sequel. It's a surprisingly daunting task that can throw off even the most seasoned directors. Considering the potential for studio interference, unattainable audience expectations, and general pressures to outperform the original, it's understandable why so many sequels end up being disappointments.
How Emily Blunt Got Ripped To Play Rita Vrataski In Edge Of Tomorrow
Starring Tom Cruise as Major William Cage and Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, "Edge of Tomorrow" was a critical hit with its time loop plot – as Cage is doomed to live, die, and repeat. Considered by some to be one of the best sci-fi films of the 2010s, "Edge of Tomorrow" has great action sequences, fun thrills, and characters that you'll find yourself rooting for.
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule
When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
Babylon Star Jovan Adepo On Shooting The Film's Wild Party Scenes - Exclusive
One of the signature elements of writer-director Damien Chazelle's new movie, "Babylon," is the string of Hollywood parties that punctuate the movie at various points. Set in the roaring '20s at the height of the movie industry's silent era, "Babylon" depicts a business that was yet to fall under both corporate ownership and the enforced morality of things like the Hays Production Code. The Hollywood we see in "Babylon" is one where both creativity and hedonism run rampant, sex and drugs are abundant and easily accessible, and one person's debauchery is another's transcendence.
House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Struggled To Film Rhaenyra's Episode 10 Birth Scene
"House of the Dragon" is no stranger to traumatic births. In the very first episode of the HBO series, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) succumbs to complications of a bloody rudimentary C-section. That's not to mention the visceral, mesmerizing introduction viewers have to Emma D'Arcy, who graphically portrays a birth in their first few minutes as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that the series continues this motif in Episode 10, with Rhaenyra enduring yet another birth — though this time a particularly tragic and disturbing one.
Rian Johnson Would Prefer To Slice Out Glass Onion's Subtitle
When discussing the title of his latest murder mystery "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," writer-director Rian Johnson revealed that he's not completely happy with it — even though the film's predecessor, "Knives Out," opened the book on his new big screen brand of whodunits. "Glass Onion," of course,...
