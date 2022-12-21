The Denver Broncos' search for Nathaniel Hackett's replacement promises to be one of the most intriguing during this NFL coaching cycle. Hackett lasted less than a year in the Mile High City, winding up as the less expensive scapegoat for the Broncos' 4-11 record to date. Whoever replaces him will be tasked with revitalizing an offense that is last in the league in points scored this season.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO