Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Ravens in wait-and-see mode with QB Lamar Jackson
If Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows how close quarterback Lamar Jackson is to returning from a knee injury, he's not letting on. Harbaugh told reporters on Monday it isn't clear whether Jackson will resume practicing this week in advance of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8).
Albany Herald
Chargers qualify for postseason with victory over Colts
Justin Herbert passed for 235 yards and Austin Ekeler ran for two touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a 20-3 win against the host Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. With their third straight victory, the Chargers (9-6) qualified for the postseason for the first...
Albany Herald
Broncos Next Coach Odds: Dan Quinn vaults ahead of Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos' search for Nathaniel Hackett's replacement promises to be one of the most intriguing during this NFL coaching cycle. Hackett lasted less than a year in the Mile High City, winding up as the less expensive scapegoat for the Broncos' 4-11 record to date. Whoever replaces him will be tasked with revitalizing an offense that is last in the league in points scored this season.
Albany Herald
Arthur Smith: Falcons need 'more points' in red zone
It's been a season of close calls for the Atlanta Falcons, but the team's inability to score touchdowns proved costly once again in a 17-9 loss to the host Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Three Younghoe Koo field goals accounted for all of Atlanta's scoring, as coach Arthur Smith's team failed...
Albany Herald
‘You Don’t Just Wake Up and Have 1,000 Yards’: Jaguars’ Christian Kirk Closing In on Milestone
Christian Kirk is just taking it one yard at a time. All 12, that is.
Comments / 0