ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellsworth American

Maurice Clifford Patten Jr.

Maurice Clifford Patten Jr., 93, passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. He was born in Ellsworth, June 10, 1929, the son of Maurice Clifford and Lillian M. (Matters) Patten Sr.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Looking Back

Students at Lamoine Consolidated School stepped up to a statewide robotics challenge recently. They won second place in robot performance for coming up with an inventive laundry basket design to help senior citizens. Conners-Emerson School in Bar Harbor won first.
ELLSWORTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy