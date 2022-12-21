Read full article on original website
BBC
Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram image was luck, says Northampton photographer
A photographer whose image of Lionel Messi became part of the most-liked Instagram post ever said it was "simple luck" that he caught the moment. The footballer chose Shaun Botterill's photo of him celebrating Argentina's World Cup win as the first image in a gallery to celebrate the achievement. The...
Cricket West Indies announces Headley-Weekes series, a domestic red-ball competition
The three-team three-match series will be played at the end of the West Indies Championship
BBC
'Maybe just a tenner's worth of salmon?' - Play Secret Santa with England women
The build-up to Christmas for England's women is slightly different - and warmer - to usual. They played the last game of their eight-match series against the West Indies on 22 December, and arrived back in the UK on Christmas Eve. So armed with £10, what would the team buy...
Kalvin Phillips left out of Manchester City squad because he was ‘overweight’
Pep Guardiola has said he left out Kalvin Phillips from Thursday’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool because the player was “overweight” and added that he will speak to the midfielder privately. After being part of England’s World Cup squad the 27-year-old was given time off but when...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Soccer-Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool and Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Charlton Athletic in the draw on Thursday.
