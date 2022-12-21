ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Analysis: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16

Minshew Mania is on hold. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t wrap up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed with their backup quarterback, tightening the playoff picture in a wide-open conference. The Eagles (13-2) need only one more win to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs but a 40-34...

