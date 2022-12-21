ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cold Christmas in Baltimore before a much needed warm-up

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 25 — Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through Christmas. Plan on plenty of sunshine on Christmas. Highs end up in the low 30s with wind chill temperatures only in the teens. Monday is also cold with highs near freezing. After Monday, a warming...
BALTIMORE, MD
Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore city under code blue alert, temperatures drop to single digits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently under a code blue alert because of frigid temperatures dropping to single digits along with wind child falling below 0 degrees. This alert indicates an increased risk of injuries due to the cold or possibly death from exposure to extreme weather. Code...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Mindfulness of inclusive holiday gatherings for all

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holidays are a magical time to be surrounded by loved ones, spending time with family comes easy for most people. But for those who may have different physical abilities, there are some things to keep in mind for everyone to feel welcome. Director of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
How cold is 'too cold' for salt rock to no longer work?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whenever temperatures drop, salt rock is there to help melt ice away - but how low can the temperature go before salt rock is no longer effective?. According to Cargill, salt will still technically melt ice down at -6F, but the "practical working temperature" of salt is considered to be above 15F, or even 20F.
BALTIMORE, MD
Medieval Times donates $100,000 to support families experiencing food insecurity

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, announced a $100,000 donation from the Medieval Times Foundation to support families experiencing food insecurity, Thursday. Recognizing that the holidays can be a difficult time of year for many individuals and families, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament has donated $10,000 to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
MARYLAND STATE
Celebrate Hanukkah with Mensch on a Bench

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, December 18, and what better way to observe the last few remaining nights than with Hanukkah sensation Mensch on a Bench?. Creator Neal Hoffman, and Moshe the life-size Mensch on a Bench are gearing up for a fun filled Hanukkah...
BALTIMORE, MD
Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
Lucky lady from Baltimore wins $30,000 from bonus crossword scratch-off

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lucky lady from Baltimore found herself in the Lottery Winner’s Circle with her friend this week after discovering a $30,000-winning Bonus Crossword scratch-off. Tamara Moore of Baltimore is planning a relaxing vacation, now that she won $30,000 on a Bonus Crossword scratch-off. Moore bought...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
BETHLEHEM, MD
Multi-family home goes up in flames in Cecilton, officials say

CECILTON, Md. (WBFF) — A multi-family home went up in flames in Cecilton Friday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal said they were alerted of a fire at the 100 block of S. Bohemia Avenue around 11:40 p.m. The Cecilton Fire...
CECILTON, MD
48-year-old man injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 10:10PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
Homeless man dies after he's found on fire in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man after he was found on fire early this morning, say police. Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for a report of a person on fire.
BALTIMORE, MD

