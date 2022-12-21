Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Cold Christmas in Baltimore before a much needed warm-up
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 25 — Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through Christmas. Plan on plenty of sunshine on Christmas. Highs end up in the low 30s with wind chill temperatures only in the teens. Monday is also cold with highs near freezing. After Monday, a warming...
foxbaltimore.com
Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city under code blue alert, temperatures drop to single digits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently under a code blue alert because of frigid temperatures dropping to single digits along with wind child falling below 0 degrees. This alert indicates an increased risk of injuries due to the cold or possibly death from exposure to extreme weather. Code...
foxbaltimore.com
Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Mindfulness of inclusive holiday gatherings for all
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holidays are a magical time to be surrounded by loved ones, spending time with family comes easy for most people. But for those who may have different physical abilities, there are some things to keep in mind for everyone to feel welcome. Director of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Movie Producer is Putting Baltimore and the DMV on the Map
Tarek "Terk" Stevens had a dynamic 2022 with the release of "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" and other projects. He says 2023 will be even bigger.
foxbaltimore.com
How cold is 'too cold' for salt rock to no longer work?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whenever temperatures drop, salt rock is there to help melt ice away - but how low can the temperature go before salt rock is no longer effective?. According to Cargill, salt will still technically melt ice down at -6F, but the "practical working temperature" of salt is considered to be above 15F, or even 20F.
foxbaltimore.com
Medieval Times donates $100,000 to support families experiencing food insecurity
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, announced a $100,000 donation from the Medieval Times Foundation to support families experiencing food insecurity, Thursday. Recognizing that the holidays can be a difficult time of year for many individuals and families, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament has donated $10,000 to...
foxbaltimore.com
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Rain, snow, flash freeze, and dangerous cold moves into Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Weather Alert remains in effect for Central Maryland as an intense weather-maker brings rain, snow, and a potential flash freeze before a dangerously cold holiday weekend. The storm causing all the havoc will continue to come together Friday into the early weekend, experiencing "bombogenesis," or...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Hanukkah with Mensch on a Bench
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, December 18, and what better way to observe the last few remaining nights than with Hanukkah sensation Mensch on a Bench?. Creator Neal Hoffman, and Moshe the life-size Mensch on a Bench are gearing up for a fun filled Hanukkah...
foxbaltimore.com
Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
foxbaltimore.com
Lucky lady from Baltimore wins $30,000 from bonus crossword scratch-off
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lucky lady from Baltimore found herself in the Lottery Winner’s Circle with her friend this week after discovering a $30,000-winning Bonus Crossword scratch-off. Tamara Moore of Baltimore is planning a relaxing vacation, now that she won $30,000 on a Bonus Crossword scratch-off. Moore bought...
foxbaltimore.com
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Bus driver crashes bus in Charlestown, arrested with multiple DUI citations
CHARLESTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A school bus driver was arrested with multiple DUI citations after crashing the bus Thursday in Charlestown, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Cecil Street and Market Street. Through their preliminary investigation,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
foxbaltimore.com
Multi-family home goes up in flames in Cecilton, officials say
CECILTON, Md. (WBFF) — A multi-family home went up in flames in Cecilton Friday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal said they were alerted of a fire at the 100 block of S. Bohemia Avenue around 11:40 p.m. The Cecilton Fire...
foxbaltimore.com
48-year-old man injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 10:10PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless man dies after he's found on fire in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man after he was found on fire early this morning, say police. Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for a report of a person on fire.
Comments / 0