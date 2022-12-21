Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Faith leader says Mayor Scott needs to do more to curb Baltimore's city crime problem
BALTIMORE (WBFF)- — Robert turner is a man of the cloth who gives a strong message to city leaders about crime. “This approach has produced some promising results," says Turner. That the time for talking is over. And other times you have situations that warrant actions.”. Baltimore sits at...
foxbaltimore.com
Nick Mosby's Ethics Board violation could cost him nearly $200,000 in fines
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Money donated to Nick Mosby’s embattled legal defense fund could now cost him a fortune. It all started when a Baltimore City Ethics Board violation was issued back in May. The board ordered Council President Nick Mosby to shut down his embattled legal defense fund and identify its donors.
foxbaltimore.com
Community leaders question Baltimore city's progress in the war on crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community Leaders question city’s progress in the war on crime. Not long after Mayor Brandon Scott declared progress in the city’s war on crime, a 39-year-old man was shot dead on south Howard Street near the downtown arena. It was the city’s second homicide...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott announces opening of warming centers across Baltimore city due to extreme cold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott announces that warming centers in Baltimore city will be open to help protect citizens who are experiencing power outages during the extreme cold. The city has released information on the five active centers to help keep residents warm, access charging stations, and to...
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Residents Urge The Police Commissioner To Use The Padlock Law To Close A Gas Station Near Morgan State University
Residents in Northeast Baltimore are urging Baltimore City Police to shutdown a gas station near Morgan State University following the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Albert Stevenson on Sunday, Cristina Mendez reports for CBS Baltimore. Stevenson’s family, other members of the community, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey are asking police commissioner Michael Harrison to invoke the “Padlock Law,” which allows the commissioner to order the closure of a business considered to be a nuisance.
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Power Moves: Under Armour has a new CEO, and Greater Baltimore Committee has its first public safety data officer
The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced yesterday that Jeff Zuback would be joining as the organization’s first public safety data officer, effective Jan. 17. This position will work with the City of Baltimore and the police department as well as analyze data and research to determine how Baltimore’s business community can help decrease crime and improve public safety. The creation of this position follows GBC’s announcement in May that it wanted to do more to address public safety and crime and Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage
BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore councilman seeks to regulate facial recognition technology after ban expires
There's a push to regulate facial recognition technology in Baltimore after a ban on it expires next week. Many people use it every day to unlock their phones. It's used at some airports and even stores. Companies said the technology helps them serve customers better, but opponents said it's a potentially dangerous invasion of privacy.
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
foxbaltimore.com
Movie Producer is Putting Baltimore and the DMV on the Map
Tarek "Terk" Stevens had a dynamic 2022 with the release of "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" and other projects. He says 2023 will be even bigger.
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
'Ignite the Light' operation builds community relations, results in 68 arrests of violent criminals
BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law...
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
foxbaltimore.com
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Business Monthly
Redevelopment plans progressing in Downtown Columbia, Gateway
While development in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District is progressing, the county’s general plan update is set to have an impact on redevelopment in Columbia’s “final frontier,” Columbia Gateway Business Park. The Merriweather District’s most recent addition is The Marlow, a 472-unit residential project on the...
