Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Residents Urge The Police Commissioner To Use The Padlock Law To Close A Gas Station Near Morgan State University

Residents in Northeast Baltimore are urging Baltimore City Police to shutdown a gas station near Morgan State University following the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Albert Stevenson on Sunday, Cristina Mendez reports for CBS Baltimore. Stevenson’s family, other members of the community, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey are asking police commissioner Michael Harrison to invoke the “Padlock Law,” which allows the commissioner to order the closure of a business considered to be a nuisance.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Power Moves: Under Armour has a new CEO, and Greater Baltimore Committee has its first public safety data officer

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced yesterday that Jeff Zuback would be joining as the organization’s first public safety data officer, effective Jan. 17. This position will work with the City of Baltimore and the police department as well as analyze data and research to determine how Baltimore’s business community can help decrease crime and improve public safety. The creation of this position follows GBC’s announcement in May that it wanted to do more to address public safety and crime and Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Ignite the Light' operation builds community relations, results in 68 arrests of violent criminals

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Redevelopment plans progressing in Downtown Columbia, Gateway

While development in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District is progressing, the county’s general plan update is set to have an impact on redevelopment in Columbia’s “final frontier,” Columbia Gateway Business Park. The Merriweather District’s most recent addition is The Marlow, a 472-unit residential project on the...
COLUMBIA, MD

