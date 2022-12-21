ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
MARYLAND STATE
WINTER WEATHER ALERT| Bitter cold holiday temperatures for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. December 23 — (Updated December 23, 11:35 p.m.) Maryland deals with bitter cold temperatures this holiday weekend. Friday night will be one of the coldest nights since 2019. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens. All of the area is...
MARYLAND STATE

