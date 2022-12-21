Read full article on original website
Push for cell phone rules after distractions lead to ships grounding in Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It was one of the more unusual Maryland news events of 2022: a nearly 1,100 foot container ship running aground in the Chesapeake Bay and getting stuck for five weeks. A recent investigative report into the incident involving the Ever Forward container ship said the...
GALLERY | Pets enjoy Christmas in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Happy Holidays! Take a look at these joyful pictures of dogs and cats enjoying Christmas across the Maryland region.
Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
Toxic bacteria near tourist destination giving hikers swimmer's itch, Utah officials say
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Utah's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. Thursday's announcement came two weeks after a Utah man contracted swimmer's itch following a visit to the...
WINTER WEATHER ALERT| Bitter cold holiday temperatures for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. December 23 — (Updated December 23, 11:35 p.m.) Maryland deals with bitter cold temperatures this holiday weekend. Friday night will be one of the coldest nights since 2019. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens. All of the area is...
Officials confirm 2nd pediatric death from flu-related complications in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient, but the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14,...
Homeless advocates worry some may not go to warming shelters in dangerous temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Groups who help the homeless and Oregon leaders worry some people living on the streets may not go to warming shelters despite dangerously cold temperatures. “We’re handing out coats, and blankets, and sleeping bags as fast as we can," said Executive Director of Blanchet House...
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
When is it too cold for your pet? How to protect furry friends as temperatures fall
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Weather Alert remains in effect for Central Maryland as an intense weather-maker brings rain, snow, and a potential flash freeze before a dangerously cold holiday weekend. A Wind Chill Advisory is posted for the entire area from 7 PM Friday evening through 10 AM Saturday...
