FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
WTOP
Potential cases of canine flu has DC-area veterinary offices sounding the alarm
Suspected cases of canine flu appear to be on the rise in the D.C. region. The illness is so prevalent and severe that veterinarians are telling dog owners to keep pets away from other dogs at places such as dog parks, doggy day cares and boarding facilities. “It’s not uncommon...
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases
A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
Residents try to stay warm during holiday deep freeze
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Everyone was trying to stay warm as winter weather crosses the United States. “I’m trying to stay out of this weather,” Shawn Downing of Martinsburg said. “I’m bundling up. I’m in and out, not trying to stay out here too long.” Everyone’s goal is just to be indoors where […]
Water main break affects residents during winter weather in Baltimore Co.
If the bad weather weren't enough, one Baltimore County neighborhood also had to deal with water problems this morning.
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire and negative degree wind chill Friday
Fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Callaway-Garrison Friday night. It all started just before midnight in the 3800 block of Chatham Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city under code blue alert, temperatures drop to single digits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently under a code blue alert because of frigid temperatures dropping to single digits along with wind child falling below 0 degrees. This alert indicates an increased risk of injuries due to the cold or possibly death from exposure to extreme weather. Code...
foxbaltimore.com
First Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the season goes into effect Dec. 23rd
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has issued the first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the season for the city. Dzirasa said the alert will go into effect Friday, Dec. 23rd and last until Monday, Dec. 26th. Code Blue Extreme Code Alerts are called...
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
foxbaltimore.com
Cold Christmas in Baltimore before a much needed warm-up
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 25 — Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through Christmas. Plan on plenty of sunshine on Christmas. Highs end up in the low 30s with wind chill temperatures only in the teens. Monday is also cold with highs near freezing. After Monday, a warming...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott announces opening of warming centers across Baltimore city due to extreme cold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott announces that warming centers in Baltimore city will be open to help protect citizens who are experiencing power outages during the extreme cold. The city has released information on the five active centers to help keep residents warm, access charging stations, and to...
foxbaltimore.com
Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
How cold is 'too cold' for salt rock to no longer work?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whenever temperatures drop, salt rock is there to help melt ice away - but how low can the temperature go before salt rock is no longer effective?. According to Cargill, salt will still technically melt ice down at -6F, but the "practical working temperature" of salt is considered to be above 15F, or even 20F.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Issues ‘Cold Emergency Alert’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will issue a Cold Emergency Alert starting at noon TODAY, Friday, December 23 lasting through Saturday, December 24. Extremely cold weather is expected to drop temperatures into the teens and single digits. Wind chill lows during this time are expected to drop below zero and could fall to -15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
foxbaltimore.com
Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
Crews working around the clock to restore power due to subzero temperatures
BGE is now providing updates on when power is supposed to be restored following the effects of Friday's Winter Storm Elliott.
