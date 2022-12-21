Read full article on original website
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Michael Madigan indictment highlights year of Illinois news
(WTVO) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michale Madigan hasn’t been in the headlines much in recent weeks. But he was certainly a topic of conversation earlier this year, when was accused in a 23-count indictment of corruption and racketeering. Accusations against Madigan stem from a 2020 report that tabbed him “Public Official A” in an investigation […]
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
Illinois judge weighing challenge to SAFE-T Act law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) – An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday […]
December 23 is Scott's Law Day
On this December 23rd, “Scott's Law” Day is observed. It's to honor the public safety workers and to remind motorists to slow down AND move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.....or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. Within the last five years, Illinois State Police...
Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban
CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun rights groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
Illinois winemakers look for tax relief in lame duck session
(The Center Square) – A lot of Illinois households are toasting the holidays with wines produced in the state. With the wine industry growing, some are calling for the state to reduce the wine manufacturing fee. Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, said Illinois...
Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting."The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for...
Illinois Year In Review: Madigan indicted on 23 corruption-related charges in 2022
(The Center Square) – Years of questions about how longtime former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan ran his political operation came to a head this year when he was indicted on 23 counts of corruption-related charges. In the summer of 2020, it was revealed that Madigan, the former longest-serving...
Safe or racist?
The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
Gun control advocates, Illinois law enforcement officials take aim at assault weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There were strong words from law enforcement leaders and parents Tuesday at a hearing on assault weapons. Lawmakers met in Chicago to discuss the proposed Protect Illinois Communities Act which, among other things, would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons in Illinois. "Obviously this is a...
Illinois awaits Census update on whether state continues to shrink
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ population has been shrinking for years as more people leave the state than arrive. Did the trend continue this past year? Residents will learn Thursday when the latest U.S. Census data on population is released. Estimates over the past decade show about 400,000...
U.S. Census: Illinois population estimate continues to decline, another 110K fewer on net
(The Center Square) – More people have left Illinois in the past year, marking the ninth year of consecutive population decline. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates released Thursday show 110,127 fewer people in Illinois on net than the year before. In 2021,...
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
Democrats prime statehouses to rewrite ‘red flag’ gun laws
Nineteen states and D.C. already have red flag laws, though many limit who can ask a court to impose gun restrictions on a person suspected of being a threat.
