Illinois State

WCIA

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
starvedrock.media

Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
starvedrock.media

December 23 is Scott's Law Day

On this December 23rd, “Scott's Law” Day is observed. It's to honor the public safety workers and to remind motorists to slow down AND move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.....or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. Within the last five years, Illinois State Police...
WCIA

Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun rights groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
wmay.com

Illinois winemakers look for tax relief in lame duck session

(The Center Square) – A lot of Illinois households are toasting the holidays with wines produced in the state. With the wine industry growing, some are calling for the state to reduce the wine manufacturing fee. Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, said Illinois...
CBS Chicago

Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting."The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
wmay.com

Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois

(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for...
wdbr.com

Safe or racist?

The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
wmay.com

Illinois awaits Census update on whether state continues to shrink

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ population has been shrinking for years as more people leave the state than arrive. Did the trend continue this past year? Residents will learn Thursday when the latest U.S. Census data on population is released. Estimates over the past decade show about 400,000...
