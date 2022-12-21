ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss

Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide... The post Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
