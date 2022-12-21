Clouds will increase tonight across the area with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain will begin spreading northward across the area during the early morning hours on Thursday. It will be cold enough for some wintry weather over Western Maryland. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. for the potential of significant snow and ice accumulations through Thursday afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extends east of there for Washington and Frederick Co. for the possibility of lighter ice accumulations that could lead to some slick spots early in the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO