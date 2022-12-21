ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Centre Daily

Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Centre Daily

Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Leonard Fournette's 2022 season has not gone as planned for the veteran back. The offense has sputtered since the departure of former head coach, Bruce Arians, and the Bucs' run game has taken a huge fall from grace after being one of the league's more dominant run games. Fournette was a huge piece of the Buccaneers' success on the ground since his arrival in Tampa Bay back when the franchise acquired him after becoming an outcast in Jacksonville in 2020.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Lions Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice. DNP. N/A. LIMITED. N/A. FULL. S Myles...
CHARLOTTE, NC

