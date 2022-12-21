Read full article on original website
Sleeveless Drake: Falcons Rookie WR London's 'Last Straw' vs. Ravens
After his second fumble in as many games, Atlanta Falcons rookie wideout Drake London made a subtle change to his uniform and took off - literally - en route to another strong performance in Atlanta's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Draft Profile: Jake Bobo, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
Texans Defense Shines, 'Slows Down' Derrick Henry In Win vs. Titans
The Houston Texans ended a nine-game losing streak due to the performance of their defense in a win over the Titans.
NFL Draft Profile: Fred Payton, Quarterback, Mercer Bears
Look: Joe Burrow and Bengals Arrive in New England for AFC Matchup With Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals flew to New England on Thursday night ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Patriots. They were originally scheduled to leave on Friday, but left early due to potential inclement weather in Cincinnati. Watch video of Burrow getting off the plane below. Cincinnati plays New England...
Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft
Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
‘What the Hell?’: Falcons Coach Dean Pees Recounts Collision vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees stood in front of the media as he does every week, looking no worse for wear just three days after being hit by New Orleans Saints receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Pees was simply standing on the sideline during warmups, talking with FOX...
Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Leonard Fournette's 2022 season has not gone as planned for the veteran back. The offense has sputtered since the departure of former head coach, Bruce Arians, and the Bucs' run game has taken a huge fall from grace after being one of the league's more dominant run games. Fournette was a huge piece of the Buccaneers' success on the ground since his arrival in Tampa Bay back when the franchise acquired him after becoming an outcast in Jacksonville in 2020.
Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Cameron Dantzler, Eric Kendricks
For the third consecutive week, the Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury, the former first-round pick who was having a career-best season in a contract year. Bradbury is dealing with a tricky lower-back injury, which he tweaked during a car accident last weekend. That means backup Austin Schlottmann will...
Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
Oklahoma’s Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables’ Defense
The future spine of Oklahoma’s defense is starting to take shape under Brent Venables. In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach for the Sooners, Venables landed a trio of linebackers that had him bristling with excitement in his Christmas-themed blazer during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference.
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Lions Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice. DNP. N/A. LIMITED. N/A. FULL. S Myles...
