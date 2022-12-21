Read full article on original website
Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
Ottawa County Sheriff: 'Don't drive unless it's an emergency'
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that is unsafe to drive due to blizzard conditions in West Michigan, and how that is impacting emergency response times. While the OCSO continues to respond to emergency calls, Captain Jake Sparks says some of the roads...
Police: Man arrested for holding 3 minors hostage, breaking into Kzoo apartment
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man Friday after he allegedly held three minors hostage and forced his way into another apartment.
Man killed, woman injured in snowmobile crash near BC
Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Battle Creek.
1 man in critical condition after West Michigan barn explosion causes severe injuries to lower body, deputies say
One man sustained critical injuries, including burns and lacerations, after he was rescued by first responders from a barn explosion in West Michigan on Friday.
Sheriff’s deputy avoids injury in pileup that closes northbound U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Dec. 23, at the Wayland exit for multiple crashes, sheriff’s deputies said. The highway is closed to 100th Street in Kent County after the crashes. An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was struck by a semi-tractor trailer...
Deputies: Woman with no seatbelt injured in crash near Holland
A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash near Holland Thursday evening.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
Man critically injured in barn explosion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
927thevan.com
Drivers Escaped Injury but Passenger Hospitalized in Head-On Crash on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – A 36-year-old Holland woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Brad Bennett, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakewood Boulevard near Roost Road around 3:30 PM. That was where a 51-year-old Holland man, driving a pickup truck westbound, crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV head on, driven by a 39-year-old Holland man. While both drivers were not hurt, the woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, sustained non-life threatening injuries and had to be taken to a undisclosed “local hospital” for treatment.
Battle Creek Man Killed In Late Night Snowmobile Accident
The Holiday Season has been marred for two area families. What started out as a beautiful evening for snowmobiling, ended in tragedy for a Battle Creek couple. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man, along with his 41-year-old female passenger, were enjoying the freshly fallen snow on their snow machine, late Thursday evening, December 22nd. The couple was traveling southbound on B Drive South, near 11 Mile Road, at around 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County. The man then decided to drive the snowmobile southbound across B Drive where he entered a field and struck a rock, causing him to lose control.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
Prairieville Township Fire Department responds to house fire in Plainwell
The Prairieville Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Plainwell on Friday afternoon.
Slippery roads upends ambulance
A Life EMS Ambulance rolled over Thursday night on Chicago Drive near Zeeland Township. Representatives tell us the medics are fine and no patient was inside.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo car dealership employees and police officers honored for heroic actions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four employees of a Kalamazoo Honda dealership and two West Michigan police officers were honored Wednesday for their potentially life-saving heroics on December 15th. Kalamazoo Public Safety says a man, angry that he'd been dropped off at the wrong dealership, quickly became violent and attacked a...
