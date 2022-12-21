Read full article on original website
Cranston man arrested on drug, gun charges
Police arrested a Cranston man after detectives discovered various narcotics inside his home.
Turnto10.com
Man arrested in Providence home invasion
(WJAR) — Providence police said a man is accused of forcing himself into an apartment Friday afternoon and holding two females against their will. According to police, officers observed a car driving "erratically," on Cranston Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers tried to stop the vehicle driving onto Route 6, the car struck another vehicle and flipped over, according to police.
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
ABC6.com
Providence man arrested for allegedly selling drugs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs. Narcotic detectives with Providence police began investigations after noticing a large amount of drugs being distributed near Imera Street.. The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz, a resident on Imera Street. Police say on Dec....
Barely Legal Lowell Man Arrested For Wrong Way Driving, Drugs In NH: Police
A Lowell man who drove against traffic on the interstate got busted for more than just reckless driving, after cops discovered the man was intoxicated and was transporting drugs in his car, authorities said. Nikhl Israni, 22, was driving southbound on I-293 North around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
Man charged in Fall River shots fired incident
Police have arrested a Fall River man accused of firing a gun near a public intersection last month.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
Plainfield police search for men allegedly using counterfeit bills at CVS
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield police are searching for two men suspected of using counterfeit money at a Plainfield CVS on Thursday evening. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m., Plainfield police responded to a CVS on the report of two black males using counterfeit money to purchase VISA gift cards.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
GoLocalProv
Knife Incident at Central High School on Thursday — Second in Less Than Four Weeks
For the second time in less than four weeks, Central High School in Providence had a knife incident. It occurred on Thursday afternoon, and school principal Robert DiMuccio sent the following letter to parents. "I am writing today to inform you about an incident that took place at Central this...
frmedia.org
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
ABC6.com
Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Early Sunday morning, Pawtucket Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Rhode Island Mall in Warwick, headed toward I-95. Belarmino Cavaco, a white male with gray hair and brown eyes is 5’5 tall and weighs 156 lbs. Cavaco was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red pants. Pawtucket Police believe he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
