Burrillville, RI

Turnto10.com

Man arrested in Providence home invasion

(WJAR) — Providence police said a man is accused of forcing himself into an apartment Friday afternoon and holding two females against their will. According to police, officers observed a car driving "erratically," on Cranston Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers tried to stop the vehicle driving onto Route 6, the car struck another vehicle and flipped over, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man arrested for allegedly selling drugs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs. Narcotic detectives with Providence police began investigations after noticing a large amount of drugs being distributed near Imera Street.. The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz, a resident on Imera Street. Police say on Dec....
PROVIDENCE, RI
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA
frmedia.org

Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust

A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Early Sunday morning, Pawtucket Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Rhode Island Mall in Warwick, headed toward I-95. Belarmino Cavaco, a white male with gray hair and brown eyes is 5’5 tall and weighs 156 lbs. Cavaco was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red pants. Pawtucket Police believe he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.
PAWTUCKET, RI

