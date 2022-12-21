Early Signing Day Tracker: Who Mississippi State is Adding For 2023

Who Mississippi State football is bringing on in the midst of Early Signing Day.

Early Signing Day is officially upon us, despite the start of the 2023 college football season still looming several months away.

Mississippi State has landed several highly-touted recruits in the last class that late head coach Mike Leach ever recruited as the Bulldogs are poised to build upon a strong season next year.

Here's a look at the latest with several recruits furthering their commitment to the Starkville squad: