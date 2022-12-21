Read full article on original website
Raptors Look to Ring in the Holidays vs. Cavaliers: Where to Watch, Odds, Injuries
The Toronto Raptors will look to keep the good vibes going into the holidays when they head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and TSN 1050 will air the game in...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
Mavs vs. Rockets Preview: Dallas Looks For Consecutive Wins to End Road Trip
The Dallas Mavericks (16-16) stay on the road one more time to take on the Houston Rockets (9-22) on Friday night. In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Rockets got the upset victory, 101-92, as Luka Doncic sat out due to rest. Dallas is coming off...
Celtics Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Friday Showdown vs. Timberwolves
The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength yet again Friday. Boston enters Friday night's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves losers of each of its last three games and is looking to get back in the win column. The task might be a little tougher Friday because they may not have their full squad ready to go.
Pacers center Daniel Theis says he will return to the court for rehab soon
Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis has not appeared in a game for the team yet this season. He was traded to the blue and gold back in July, but right knee soreness kept him out during the early portion of the season. In mid-November, Theis opted to have surgery...
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Grab $1,250 on Caesars for Packers vs. Dolphins
FanDuel Promo Code: Score $2,500 No Sweat bet on Packers-Dolphins
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Lions Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice. DNP. N/A. LIMITED. N/A. FULL. S Myles...
Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa’s Favorite Scorer
Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday. Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping...
Lakers News: De’Aaron Fox Gets Honest About Ejection From Lakers-Kings Game
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell 134-120 to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, despite LeBron James notching his fifth consecutive 30+ point performance one week away from his 38th birthday. L.A. still managed to lose despite the Kings being without their star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, down...
