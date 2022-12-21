ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Friday Showdown vs. Timberwolves

The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength yet again Friday. Boston enters Friday night's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves losers of each of its last three games and is looking to get back in the win column. The task might be a little tougher Friday because they may not have their full squad ready to go.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Centre Daily

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Lions Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice. DNP. N/A. LIMITED. N/A. FULL. S Myles...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa’s Favorite Scorer

Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday. Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping...
LOS ANGELES, CA

